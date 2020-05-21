FILE - In this March 19, 2020, file photo, Bianca Austin composes herself before making remarks during a vigil for her niece, Breonna Taylor, outside the Judicial Center in downtown Louisville, Ky. A high-profile civil rights attorney says, Taylor, a black emergency medical worker fatally shot by police in Kentucky was “executed” in her home. Benjamin Crump made the comment Wednesday, May 20, 2020, to the Louisville public safety committee, which heard testimony about Breonna Taylor's death. (Sam Upshaw/Courier Journal via AP, File)