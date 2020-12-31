Counsel for Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price is alleging that a politically motivated conspiracy is behind Price’s December 2019 arrest for driving while intoxicated, and the defense has released documents naming some of the parties in that conspiracy.
The new information comes after Price’s attorney, Robert Norfleet, filed a motion in August seeking evidence connected to the cases – a motion Norfleet said was required because Price’s traffic stop was not a random encounter.
Norfleet wrote in August, “While investigating this matter, the defense has learned that the bad driving alleged in the uniform citation appears to be pretext.”
He claimed that Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress “actively searched for and stopped Mr. Price based on a request made by an undisclosed individual.”
On Thursday, Norfleet submitted documents to the Commonwealth Journal that indicate that “undisclosed individual” was Cody Gibson, a member of the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
The document was a narrative given by Childress that states he received a call from KSP Trooper Willie Cowan in reference to a possible DUI. Norfleet received the new information in the first week of December.
“Following (the) arrest I was informed that the tip was called in by a Mr. Cody Gibson. I was not contacted by or have had any contact with Mr. Gibson,” Childress said.
In his statement, Childress said that Cowan had been contacted by someone who had told him “Danny Price was intoxicated and going to be leaving the Tap on Main bar.”
Childress, who was not on duty at the time of being given that information, began his shift at 8 p.m. “I drove to the Tap on Main. However, I did not see Mr. Price or his vehicle. I cleared the complaint and made way towards Hwy. 461 for traffic enforcement. While traveling to Hwy. 461, on East Hwy. 80, I observed a white Chevy Tahoe with official tags swerving in the roadway and failing to signal a lane change and a left turn on to the Barnesburg Connector.”
Price’s attorney Norfleet, said of the statement, “Disturbing, problematic and corrupt on so many levels is the only way to describe the information the KSP attempted to conceal from Mr. Price and the public. It is now clear that Trooper Childress did not innocently stumble upon Mr. Price’s vehicle nor stopped Mr. Price for the reasons indicated in the arrest citation. Instead, the KSP and a political consultant were working together in hopes of scoring a political victory.”
In Childress’ report on the traffic stop, he stated that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Price, smelled of alcohol and didn’t successfully complete a field sobriety test.
Price was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs (first offense), Careless Driving and Failure to Use or Improper Signal.
Price refused a preliminary breath test at the scene, then was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital where he attempted to contact his attorney.
When the attorney could not be reached after 20 minutes, Price refused a blood test.
He was then taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where he was lodged until 5:56 a.m. the next morning. Price was released at that time on his own recognizance.
Price claimed that he was at Tap on Main to attend a business meeting regarding a SPEDA-led development. However, at the time, SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler stated, “This situation and issue has nothing to do with SPEDA. To my knowledge, no formal meeting took place with regard to the industrial park and if one did, SPEDA nor myself nor anyone on behalf of SPEDA had no official engagement in such.”
In Norfleet’s statement, he said “...at least two SPEDA members were involved in the informal meeting that took place at Tap on Main on December 6, 2019, of which SPEDA denied occurred. Fortunately, this little political stunt will backfire because we have video footage that unequivocally proves Mr. Price was not intoxicated, never appeared to be intoxicated, and certainly did not have the demeanor described in the arrest citation.”
Gibson said he did not have a statement as of press time, and communication from the Commonwealth Journal with Girdler had not been returned by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.