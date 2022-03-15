A former Pulaski attorney has been charged with contempt of court during a Green County trial because the judge in that case said he suspected she was under the influence of illegal drugs.
Bethany Stanziano, who turned up in court using a wheelchair, was wheeled out of the courtroom by a bailiff after Judge Samuel Spalding placed her into custody.
The incident took place last Wednesday, March 9, in the Green County Circuit courtroom just minutes into a criminal trial. The judge’s questioning began even before the jury was brought in.
In a video provided to WLEX, Judge Spalding asked, “Are you impaired today on something? Are you under the influence of narcotics here today?”
Stanziano told the judge she wasn’t.
After the jury was brought in, however, Stanziano told the judge she wasn’t ready to proceed.
The judge asked, “Well, anything that you need to make on the record other than what you’ve already made?”
She responded, “I’m trying to think.” Then, after a pause, she said, “Yes, probably just a couple of brief statements would probably need to be put on the record.”
Judge Spalding then continued his conversation with Stanziano and the other attorneys privately.
After returning to the courtroom, Stanziano told the court, “I can’t focus because the pain in my feet, in the right leg from the knee down, is excruciating.”
According to WLEX, Judge Spalding said there was nothing in her documents that suggested a medical issue that would cause that kind of pain. The judge then ordered a drug test, but Stanziano refused.
When Spalding warned that he would be forced to take action against her, she stated, “I would like to speak with my attorney.”
At that point, Stanziano was taken into custody and booked into the Taylor County Detention Center.
She was released on Friday after the judge issued a new order saying that if Stanziano complied with a drug screen she would no longer be held.
Stanziano is the widow of the late Pulaski defense attorney Mark Stanziano. According to WLEX, a court hearing for Stanziano was scheduled for Tuesday in Taylor County.
The jury in the original case was dismissed and the trial listed as “cancelled.”
