Auctioneer. Realtor. State Representative. And now winner of the top honor bestowed by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce.
That's Danny Ford.
On Thursday night, Ford was given the Distinguished Community Service Award, at the 2022 Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Banquet and Awards Ceremony to cap off the evening.
The award, which always comes as a surprise to the recipient, honors individuals who have dedicated a lifetime of service to the community, serving as an inspiration both in their profession and in their efforts to make the region a better place to live, work, and play.
It's the first time since 2020 that the award was given in person at the ceremony, as the 2021 banquet went "virtual" online due to COVID-19 concerns.
"I appreciate this honor tonight," said Ford at Thursday's banquet, after being the award's surprise recipient, given to him by his son, Matt Ford, the outgoing Chamber president. "This is truly an honor.
"I didn't have a clue," he added on the subject of it being a surprise, though he added to a large laugh from the crowd, "I noticed all my family was here."
Ford has enjoyed 47 years of experience in the field of real estate, and 30 in the Kentucky Legislature. He partnered with brother Sam in 1968, and have over the years watched their family business, Ford Brothers Inc., grow from one office in Mt. Vernon to six offices, including Mt.Vernon, London, Monticello, Russell Springs and Richmond, and of course, here in Somerset. It's the no. 1 auction company in southern Kentucky, specializing in commercial real estate, farms, residential lots, estates, and personal property, as noted on their website, fordbrothersinc.com.
A native of Rockcastle County, Ford is the youngest son of Robert and Dicie Ford. When he was a child, his parents ran a restaurant, grocery store and laundromat.
"Even as a small child, Danny never met a stranger," said Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bobby Clue. "He’d begin talking to the customers and the next thing you knew, he was going home with them to play with their children or to entertain the older folks with his 'big' stories."
At 13, Ford opened his first business, a small store where he sold items found in his parents' basement, or things he won playing checkers. The business was shut down after other merchants in town went before the city council and complained that Ford didn’t have a business permit to operate his store — and he wasn’t old enough to apply for said permit.
Still, Ford stayed busy as a youth, shining shoes in the barbershop, selling seeds from catalogs, putting wagons together, and managing a car wash in the summer.
"A member of the local community said that she couldn’t get a day’s rest because of that 'darn' Ford kid selling stuff door to door," noted Clue. "... He took vocation classes to learn how to do electrical work. His first electrical job was to wire an old barn for a local doctor. The barn soon went down to a fire. Some thought it was because of lightning, others weren’t so sure."
Where Ford really found his spark was in the world of auction. He attended Reppert's School of Auctioneering between his junior and senior year of high school before joining his brother in business.
Ford's spirit for hard work served him well in his political career. The grandson of a former Rockcastle County Judge, Ford represented the 80th House District for three decades, first elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives in 1982, only a couple of years after Hal Rogers was first elected to the U.S. House. For most of his time in Frankfort, he represented Rockcastle, Pulaski and Lincoln Counties.
"Ford's political acumen and communication skills were evident at the beginning of his political career," said Clue. "He was already established in his native Rockcastle County. If he was going to win the seat in his first run for political office, Ford figured he needed to step outside of his comfort zone. He spent little time campaigning in Rockcastle and Pulaski, focusing his efforts almost entirely on Lincoln County, where he was virtually unknown.
"Danny attributes his first campaign victory to a gentleman named Daly Reed, a soil conservation agent who greased Ford's path in Lincoln County," he continued. "The two had only met briefly the year before at a Republican function but formed an alliance that Ford credits with launching his political career. In that first campaign, they would go door-to-door from eight in the morning to eight at night. His campaign ally, Daly Reed knew everybody and when he would introduce Ford, he'd say, 'This is Danny Ford, my adopted son.'"
Ford was successful, carrying Lincoln County that year, and was nearly unchallenged in the years that followed: Of 30 primary and general elections, Ford faced opposition only four times.
"Danny has said that the greatest part of his job in the legislature was helping his constituents find their way through the mazes of State government. And that is exactly what Danny did," said Clue. "He believed in the philosophy of being attentive and accessible. No matter what, you could always count on Danny to be ready and willing to listen to any and all of his constituents' concerns."
During his time in the Kentucky House of Representatives, Ford was Republican floor leader from 1995 to 1998, Republican minority whip from 1993 to 1994, and again in 2011. He was the longest-serving Republican in the statehouse since 1900, and was looked to as a leader by both sides of the aisle.
"His opinion was greatly respected by the right and the left," said Clue. "And you can bet that when Danny Ford stood up to give a speech, every ear tuned in so as not to miss a single word of his eloquent preacher-style delivery."
Among Ford's notable accomplishments in his time in the legislature included pushing legislation to build interstates, repair infrastructure, and make police cruisers safer for the officer by adding cages separating the front and back seats. He also played a key role in the establishment of the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in Mt. Vernon.
But it was another achievement that showed how Ford "truly cared about the people of Kentucky," as Clue put it.
"One of his proudest moments in the legislature was when he was able to help a family get a Cochlear implant for their son," said Clue. "They had been denied several times and with Danny’s help, they were finally approved."
At Thursday's banquet, Ford recalled that boy and noted that today, he's an engineer.
"Isn't it great to have those kinds of things that can happen with government?" asked Ford.
After retiring from the legislature, Ford served as Director of the State’s Surplus Property Division. Under his direction, the division was able to turn around its losses and begin to see a profit.
The next generation of the Ford Family is now running the family business, but Danny Ford still enjoys coming into work daily and making sure things are running smoothly, noted Clue.
"We thank you all, we appreciate it," said Ford on Thursday. "We love the Somerset-Pulaski County community."
The other award winners at Thursday night's Chamber banquet are listed inside Saturday's edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Among the other highlights of the night was a standing ovation for Lisa Evans, who posthumously won the "Women in Business Award," — Lisa's husband Jack Evans and daughter Olivia Brown accepted the award on her behalf — and words from the newest Chamber President Tiffany Finley, who announced plans to create a program called Rise to help women advance in the business world.
