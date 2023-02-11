Flashback Theater Co. (FbTC) will hold auditions in March for featured selections in the 9th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret.
Auditions will be held on March 2 from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. and March 4 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at FbTC. Performers selected will be featured in Flashback Theater’s 9th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret on April 8 at 7 p.m.
Performance Information for the 9th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret
Each performer selected to participate in the Cabaret will receive a complimentary vocal and/or performance coaching in the last two weeks of March. The coaching will be the performers’ chance to refine and polish their material in advance of the public performance. The Cabaret is an annual event that is designed to support performers in learning how to work on personal pieces and challenge themselves to learn and grow as artists.
This year, performers are asked to select a performance piece that reflects the theme: Identity Crisis. Selections can be songs, monologues, or scenes from the theater canon or an original work written by the performer. Theater is all about understanding our humanity and that often means questioning our identity. Whether that be as an individual, group, community, state, or nation — all the entertainment we consume reveals how we identify ourselves and one another.
“Performers often find themselves at war between who they are on and offstage,” says Schoch. “This theme allows us to examine those thoughts and feelings, and even challenges actors to try out characters they may have a deep connection with but have never had a chance to tackle.”
Performers are encouraged to prepare a selection that showcases their own interpretation of the theme. Each year, the Cabaret features a variety of styles and numbers, from ballads to sultry jazz to upbeat pop and rock. One thing is certain from year to year: the uniqueness of each performer shines through and creates a celebration of the artists that make up Flashback Theater.
WHAT TO PREPARE:
Actors should be ready to perform the material you would like to be considered for the Cabaret performance. It can be a monologue, scene, solo number, or group number from a staged musical, play, or original work. If you have a headshot and performing resume, please bring them. Piano accompaniment will be provided for those who provide sheet music to sm@flashbacktheater.co by February 20, 2023. You may also bring your own accompaniment in the form of a music recording or another pianist. Please note all music at the Cabaret performance will be live and it is to your benefit to audition to live music.
REHEARSAL & PERFORMANCE DATES:
The Flashback Theater Season Announcement Cabaret will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. at The Virginia. A mandatory dress rehearsal will be held that morning at 10 a.m. Each performer or group will also schedule a private performance coaching between March 20 and March 24, 2023.
AUDITION DATES:
Thursday, March 2, 2023, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 4, 2023, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m.
Black Box at Flashback Theater
400 E. Mount Vernon St. Somerset, Kentucky
Provide sheet music by February 20 to sm@flashbacktheater.co or in person at the address above.
Flashback Theater Co. thanks their 2022-23 Spotlight Sponsors: Applied Behavioral Advancements, City of Somerset, M&W Printing, and Footlight Sponsors: David Daring Rentals, Kinetic by Windstream, United Cumberland Bank, T. Ronald Kidd Trust, Fireborn Energy, and HealthMarkets for their continued support of FbTC’s production of theater that speaks to the soul. The 9th Annual Season Announcement Cabaret is brought to you by Title Sponsor American Woodmark and Artist Sponsor Cornelia Dozier Cooper Grant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.