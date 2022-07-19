The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office received one exception during its 2021 Agreed-Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) concerning incorrect charges on two employee timesheets.
The AUP found two payroll charges that did not properly agree to the employee’s timesheets. Approved timesheets were maintained by the sheriff.
Sheriff Greg Speck responded in the report, saying, “In this finding, there was one timesheet that was calculated incorrectly and one timesheet that was entered incorrectly. In the future, the payroll entries will be double checked for accuracy.”
The AUP is program created by the Kentucky State Auditor’s Office that allows sheriffs and clerks that meet certain criteria to apply for a shorter procedure rather than conduct a full audit of their fee accounts.
“The intent of the change, which became effective in July 2018, was to reduce audit costs for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits, while still maintaining an appropriate level of accountability,” according to the State Auditor’s Office.
The Pulaski County Sheriff applied for and received approval for an AUP engagement due to meeting the criteria for having a history of clean audits.
The AUP engagement looked at the Sheriffs Office’s receipts and disbursements; excess fees; record keeping; and leases, contracts, and liabilities from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021.
The full report can be found on the State Auditor’s website at auditor.ky.gov.
