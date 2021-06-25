One of the first things Mike Harmon wants you to know is this: He's not the bad guy.
"A lot of times when you say, 'Okay, we're the auditor,' (people respond) 'I pay my taxes, I'm okay, don't come near me,'" he said. "I'm like, 'No, no. We're your all's auditor. We make sure that government is efficient, effective and ethical.'"
Harmon is Kentucky's State Auditor of Public Accounts and a former member of the state's House of Representatives from District 54, representing Boyle and Casey Counties in Frankfort. A Republican, Harmon won his current office from incumbent Adam Edelen in 2015 and held onto it in the elections of 2019.
On Thursday, he appeared at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport for the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce's "Business After Hours" event. After a year of conducting business with Zoom's talking heads on a computer screen, the jovial Harmon was happy to be out among actual in-person crowds again.
"I always love to get down this way," Harmon told the Commonwealth Journal. "It's important for us to get out and visit the people, to make sure that individuals have the opportunity to hear about their state, about how their tax dollars are being spent."
During the last year, as COVID-19 regulations changed the way business was done for offices like Harmon's here in the Commonwealth, "multiple monies ... were sent out to states and counties and individuals." He mentioned CARES Act money, which went to individuals and governments as well as businesses in the form of loans to alleviate financial hardships caused by virus ramifications, and said that it all came "with very little guidance."
"So the very first thing our office did, we had point people to try to monitor the guidance. We worked with the Department for Local Government, we worked with (the Kentucky Association of Counties), we worked with multiple groups to try to make sure that we provided ... normal controls," he said. "A lot of times, people don't realize that if a county or a city receives $750,000 or more in a given year, then they have to do what's known as a 'single audit' for that federal compliance. So we wanted to make sure that everybody was trained specifically in those areas."
He said that his office also worked to help advance legislation to make for better-operating government, as well as help counties save money close to home. He mentioned Senate Bill 144 in 2018, an "agreed-upon procedure" (AUP) bill, which had that a sheriff or county clerk with a clean audit the year before could apply for an AUP, which within a year helped those participating clerks see savings of about 65 percent in paying for audits, and for sheriffs, about 70 percent. More recent legislation will allow Harmon's office to do one audit to cover multiple tax settlements that would previously require separate audits.
Part of Harmon's mission to remain ethical involved telling those working for him when he came into office that they would not be "targeting anyone, we're not going to give anyone a pass, we're just simply going to follow the data," and just "call balls and strikes and not try to play politics."
Follow the data, yes, but there's a lot of it out there, noted Harmon. "There's so much of it, it's hard to quantify," he said. "So we started doing what's known as data bulletins. So we take information that's normally available to everybody and kind of distill it down into a format that they can easily look at."
Recently, he said, his office released a data bulletin regarding coronavirus relief funds, taking information from the budget director and quantifying how the money received by the state was used. Kentucky received about $1.732 billion total; of that, $1.599 billion went directly to the state. About $133 million went directly to Louisville, as the state's largest city.
Harmon encouraged people to go to auditor.ky.gov and look at some of those data bulletins to help stay informed. People with tips about waste, fraud and abuse of funds can report them at that website or by calling 1-800-KY-ALERT.
Harmon addressed the statewide single audit, looking at on volume for a financial statement and controls as well as another volume dealing with federal compliance. In the first volume, there were 25 findings, with a little over half of those dealing with the state's unemployment offices. This audit "made a lot of headlines," noted Harmon,
"One of the things that was done that was actually out of federal compliance, violated federal statutes, was the Office of Unemployment Insurance did what they call 'auto pay' — and why is auto pay a concern?" asked Harmon. "Well, it was probably very well-intended. We had one week about mid-march of last year where there were close to 50,000 new unemployment claims. The following week, there were probably about 113,000 claims. A lot of people were unemployed. Businesses were being shut down, and people were going there. So they were getting overwhelmed.
"Auto Pay was an attempt to try to get those checks out faster," he continued. "But what happened was, they took those key controls off, and they paid out just really for the traditional unemployment of just two weeks for the pandemic, they paid it out in an environment that was highly subject to fraud. ... Now, I'm not saying that every dollar that was paid out was fraudulent, but it was paid out in a fraudulent environment."
An example — Harmon specified that he wasn't saying this was fraud but was an example of the problems that occurred — was a sampling of 37 state employees who still had full-time state jobs but had lost other income and had applied for unemployment. Of those, 16 had received both traditional unemployment and federal compensation specific to COVID-19, even though they weren't supposed to receive either, said Harmon.
"The reason that occurred was, some of the key controls they took off (involved the question) 'Do you have another job?' and 'If you have another job, how much money do you make?'" said Harmon. "So if they had known that, if that key control hadn't been taken off, they would have been rejected."
Of that sampling of 37 employees, Harmon said they also found a net overpayment of close to $117,000. "Some of them got paid more than they were supposed to, a few got paid less, and some of them got paid exactly what they were supposed to," he said. "... All of that was (concerning), but probably the thing that concerned me the most, broke my heart the most for the people that are struggling to try to get their unemployment, we found out that there was well over 400,000 emails that were sent to the unemployment assistance line that went unread. They just archived them, didn't even look at them, didn't read them."
The second single audit volume had about 21 findings and about eight of them had to do with the unemployment insurance offices. The ones that were different from the first volume that stood out to Harmon involved 10 unemployment office employees had applied for unemployment and accessed their own claims even though they were trained not to do so.
"We couldn't really quantify if they had made a change to their claim, but we ended up, because we knew they had accessed it, we referred that particular finding to the Office of the Attorney General as well to Executive Branch Ethics (Commission). ... There were quite a few other issues, but those are the ones that kind of stood out to us."
Regarding Pulaski County's own financial shape in audits, Harmon said the county is doing okay "for the most part. There are some findings in the past and everything, but it's like anything else. ... There are good things and there are bad things." Local findings can be found at the state auditor's website, he observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.