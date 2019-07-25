Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon feels like, while his office has been busy, it has has built a good momentum over the past few years.
“We’ve had praise – bipartisan praise – and so we think we’ve done a great job, and we want to be able to continue that great work,” he said.
Republican Harmon is running for his second term in the position, facing Democratic candidate Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Party candidate Kyle Hugenberg in November.
Harmon hopes he is carrying the momentum into the election that he garnered in 2015, where he scored an upset over incumbent Adam Edelen.
“Four years ago, nobody though I could win. It was a David and Goliath race,” he said.
And while he feels this race is going well, he said he learned from 2015 not to take any race for granted.
“I appreciate them giving me that upset victory in 2015, and I would just ask they do the same this time,” he said.
For those who didn’t vote for him last time or who may be undecided yet this year, Harmon offered: “Even though this is elected as a partisan position, the moment I walk through that door I take that partisan hat off, put on my independent, nonpartisan hat, and execute the duties of the office as a nonpartisan. ... I tell all our auditors, ‘Just follow the data.’ That’s our hashtag, #followthedata. We don’t target anyone. We don’t give anybody a pass. We just simply follow the data. Data is not partisan, and so if you follow the data then you’ll be fine.”
Before serving as auditor, Harmon was the 54th District Representative for Boyle and Casey counties in Frankfort for 13 years.
He is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, graduating under triple majors of mathematics, statistics and theater.
“I tell everybody, that way I know the math. I know the stats. What I don’t know, I just act like I know, but that’s a joke of course.”
He credits having a “servant’s heart” with being driven to politics.
“You’ve got to have a servant’s heart to do this. Anybody that does public service as a state rep or auditor and you’re trying to think it’s some sort of prestigious thing, they don’t have the right heart to be in there,” he said.
In his time as auditor, his office has done around 600 audits and special examinations, including one of the Administrative Office of the Courts, where among the findings was the discovery of a lack of documentation in the rental of one of the justice’s offices.
“They had leased space for one of the justices, from his two sons, a company owned by his two sons, that happened to be three times more than the next closest bid,” he said.
He was also involved in the audit of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, which led to an increase in the educational stipend for police officers, “to make sure the money goes where its supposed to to help our police and fire,” he said.
His legislative background also led to the passage of a bill that allowed sheriff’s offices and county clerks with clean audits in the previous year to save money.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we invoice for audits,” Harmon said. The bill allows for any office that gets a clean audit – without any findings – to apply to have an Agreed-Upon Procedure (AUP) audit, where rather than auditing the full financial statements, specific areas are targeted.
This will allow offices to save money, possibly around 50 percent of the fees, while also helping his own office prioritize staff to areas that need them and have less staff on lower-risk audits.
Harmon asked anyone who wanted more information about his campaign to visit his website: mikeharmon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.