The State Auditor’s Office released its annual audit of the Pulaski County Clerk’s Fee Account on Thursday, which showed one comment: a lack of segregation of duties.
That comment is a common one among audits, with roughly half of the audits conducted by the State Auditor’s Office each year – throughout all counties – containing notes about this particular issue.
The audit covered the year ending December 31, 2021. The auditor’s comment states that the “Pulaski County Clerk did not segregate duties over all accounting functions.”
It notes that this is a repeat finding, and that while the clerk’s bookkeepers do not collect cash, they recount cash after each deputy balances their individual drawers.
It also notes that the bookkeepers rotate duties on a weekly basis and that the clerk signs all weekly, monthly and quarterly reports.
“However, no evidence of other review such as review of bank reconciliations, comparisons of the daily checkouts, weekly reports, monthly reports or the quarterly financial report to the receipts and disbursements ledgers was found,” the Auditor’s Office stated.
The Auditor’s Office’s press release on the audit said that County Clerk Linda Burnett told them a limited budget and the other duties preformed within her office prevented her from providing that extra oversight.
The report also quoted Burnett in saying, “We had originally planned that my chief deputy [Samantha Owens] would oversee these procedures, but with all the new employees’ training and elections it was never completed.”
The Auditor’s Office recommended that the office segregate duties over all accounting functions or, barring that, ensure that an individual who did not prepare the reports look over the reports and document their review by adding their signature or initials.
The full report can be found on the auditor’s website.
