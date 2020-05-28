The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office confirms that multiple agencies and volunteers are searching for two male juveniles who went missing last night from the Slate Branch community.
According to PCSO Major Jeff Hancock, the boys — aged 10 and 6 — were last seen around 9 p.m. from Hidden Loop Drive. Both were carrying backpacks.
The 10-year-old has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 4'6" tall, and weighs 70 pounds. The six-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes, is 4'5" tall and weighs 65 pounds.
Hancock said that the agency's helicopter has been deployed as well as K-9 and drones as the search continues.
Anyone who sees juveniles matching the descriptions should call 9-1-1 immediately.
