"I believe in miracles. I believe that God is a God who heals."
Mechelle Davis has seen this up close, in her own life. Multiple times, by her telling, but perhaps in no way more impactful than with her son Jason — who is learning to communicate when it looked like that might not ever happen.
Jason, age 11, is on the autism spectrum. As with many children, it's not just autism, but rather a package of conditions — in his cause, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
When Davis tells her story, much of it seems familiar to anyone who has talked to a parent with a child dealing with these conditions. Breakdowns in the grocery store — and snide comments from those nearby. Trying to catch Jason after he's broken free in the store's parking lot, and having to rely on someone else to catch him and keep him safe. Eating disorders — going from anorexia and not eating anything to putting everything he could get his hands on into his mouth.
And of course, difficulty in communicating, a staple of autism. Davis recalls a time when Jason couldn't say the things she wanted to hear — that any mother wants to hear — the most.
"He wasn't speaking, he wasn't saying 'mom,' he wasn't saying, 'mama,'" said Davis. "All he did was cry from the time he was 1 year old until he was 3 years old."
Born in Ft. Lauderdale and later of Panama, Davis was living in Florida when Jason was born. The first of her three children — along with Elisha, 9, and Courtney, 7 — Jason struggled from the very beginning, born with crossed eyes. Moreover, "he was not responding normally, not sitting; the muscles in his stomach were a little bit weaker," said Davis. "He did not start walking until he was 14 months old. ... The reason they thought he might have a delay in walking is because of his (visual) perception."
Jason had surgery to correct the vision problem, but there was another obstacle to face: Now living in Arkansas, Mechelle took Jason to Memphis for genetic testing. The MRI showed "two little bean-sized things" on the frontal lobe of his brain. The technical term: Heterotopia. For Davis, it just meant the kind of worries that only a mother can have.
Ultimately, Davis decided against removing the nodules, even though they can affect the process of judgment. Some of the side effects of the surgery were even more terrifying — and no matter what, Jason was still going to be autistic.
It was the autism that perhaps most threw Davis for a loop. It's a widely-misunderstood condition in many ways, and before they've done the research and have all the information available, one parents often know very little about.
"The psychiatric doctor in Jonesboro (Ark.) looked at me and said, 'Based on the results of the MRI and results from the Learning Center, (Jason) has Autism Spectrum Disorder and ADHD," said Davis. "I had never heard of Autism Spectrum Disorder. I sat in there for three hours; my question to (the doctor) was, 'Is he going to die?' I was alone, I did not have my family with me, I did not have my friends."
But there was a friend, one from her church, that helped Davis understand that ASD did not mean the worst for Jason, and that there were services available to help. Since coming to Somerset, Davis has found those. Michael Coldiron with Total Pediatrics engages in occupational therapy with Jason, now in the fifth grade at Southern Elementary where he is in a self-contained classroom. Justin Smith of Phoenix Behavioral Health does behavioral play therapy with Jason. Davis says she keeps in constant contact with the two, who play major roles in Jason's life and development.
"Michael has been my right hand since I came to Kentucky," said Davis of Coldiron.
Health care for Jason — and getting him what he needs — has not always been easy to come by. Things were going well in Arkansas, but after coming to Kentucky, "I hit a brick wall," said Davis. "I was sitting here at the table screaming on the phone, my mom thinking I would have a heart attack."
One Kentucky Medicaid representative told her that her son should already have been "cured of autism," she recalled. "I wanted to strangle that person on the phone."
Insurance put up a fight in getting Jason a special car seat he needed to keep him in place. But things like that have helped, as well as a tent-like structure in which Jason sleeps soundly after Davis originally struggled with him getting up at night, running around the house, and even opening the door and going outside.
"Loving Jason comes with a lot of rewards, but a lot of suffering," she said. "Other kids can tell you when they're sick. Jason, I have to run to the doctor. I have to clean his teeth; he'll try to eat the soap bar. ... People at Kroger ask, 'What's wrong with your kid? You need to make him straighten up.' I had to ask a bag boy to help me carry him out to the car because he was having a meltdown. People look at you funny. I tell them, 'autism spectrum,' and immediately they say, 'Oh, I'm so sorry,' but they're so judgmental. Such a lack of understanding."
So Davis knew that anyone new coming into her life would have to understand. Davis is now engaged to Jeff Neal, editor of the Commonwealth Journal. When they got involved, she gave Neal materials to learn about autism and the kind of challenges Jason faces — challenges Neal, already a parent several times over, had never experienced.
"(Parents of autistic children have) a fear of going into a relationship with somebody and being rejected because their kid has a disability," said Davis. "I wanted (Jeff) to understand what he's getting himself into. He's been on phone calls with social security, phone calls with Medicaid. That's the only way he will know, to go around with this. If you're a parent and you're single and you're struggling with a special-needs child, I believe God will send a person for (you), but they also have to be a person who can learn. I feel sometimes I'm teaching Jeff — at this point, he knows his way around — but at the beginning I was teaching him. Open communication (is important)."
Neal has taken to Jason very easily, and vice-versa. The child who once couldn't communicate, couldn't speak directly to his mother, is now verbally saying he wants to go see Neal or spend time with him.
Davis saw that miracle, the product of her faith, bear fruit the first time Jason spoke, at 8 years of age. Music helped him get there; they were listening to a song when Jason put his hands on his mother's face and said, "I love you, Mama." Noted Davis, "I didn't think he was ever going to be able to say anything."
She's since heard Jason break through verbally in other ways — asking her about the sound of an 18-wheeler truck blasting its horn, or what the rumble strips on the highway were. She heard him get into bed and perfectly recite the Lord's Prayer. She's learned how he expresses love — he'll pat her on the arm as an indicator that he wants Davis to hug him — and she's heard him say, "I love you" for the first time.
Now?
"Just in the year I've known Jason, he's improved leaps and bounds," said Neal. "I've seen it. When he gets agitated, he'll communicate better. I picked him up from Mechelle's, and he said, 'I want to go to Jeff's house.' ... He loved (the restaurant) Pura Vida and every time he sees (its former location), he says, 'Pura Vida.' He doesn't forget anything. I think he could get to my house.
"The first time I met him, I didn't know how it would be, but it was great," added Neal. "We seemed to click from the first time we met."
Davis is still hopeful that God's power can bring Jason all the way to full health — "If it's God's will, he'll have it" — but has already seen the miracle at work in the progress Jason has made over the course of his life.
"Did I pray for years for Jason to say, 'Mommy'? For him to communicate with me? Yes. Did God answer me? Yes," she said. "(Jason) tells Courtney and Elisha, 'I'll tell Papaw' or 'I'll tell Mommy,' and he'll come and say, 'Mommy, Elisha said this or that.' Jason said, 'There is Jeff, I want to go to Jeff's house.'"
Added Neal, "In a lot of ways, he's a normal kid. Just a typical kid."
Now that she's fought the battles associated with autism, Davis knows what to do and what other parents can expect. She advises those in similar situations to be strong and "put their foot down" with the various systems involved — health care, schools, etc. — and make sure the child gets what he or she needs.
"I am Jason's voice. You are your child's voice," she said. "If you don't fight for them, nobody will. Whether it's younger kids, teens, adults, if you just accept whatever the system says, then you won't have certain things you could have if you put your foot down and fight."
Davis said parents need to be heavily involved in their child's development and do their research. She keeps in communication with Jason's therapists all the time and sends them videos of Jason so they can see his moments of improvement. For Davis, faith works hand-in-hand with knowledge when it comes to her son — and increasing her knowledge has been key to unlocking the power of her prayers.
"You learn by reading, researching, looking outside the box," she said. "I have to learn with Jason. Am I done learning with him? Nope. It will be a lifetime journey.
"It's not a matter of us teaching him," she added. "It's (about) us learning how to be around him."
