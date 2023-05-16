With no local races on the ballot in Tuesday’s state elections, the voter turnout in Pulaski County was as expected — according to Pulaski County Election Coordinator Mark Vaught and Pulaski County Clerk Tim Price.
Unofficially, a total of 10,149 Pulaski Countians voted out of a total of 50,366 registered voters in the entire county. However, only 46,098 voters were eligible to vote since there were no Independent candidates on Tuesday’s ballot — for a 22.0% countywide voter turnout.
In the last governor primary election, in 2019, a total 10,096 Pulaski Countians voted for a turnout percentage of 22.9%.
The light turnout was somewhat of a relief for the newly-elected Tim Price, as he got a chance to oversee his initial election process in a state primary election — as compared to heavier turnouts in general elections or local elections.
“This light turnout has been a blessing for me coming in as the new clerk,” Price stated. “I kind of get some training under my belt and this was a good election for that.
“I think our turnout was better than a lot of other counties in the state,” Price stated. “The pattern has always been that the governor’s race has a lower turnout. So yeah, the turnout was like we had thought it would be.”
The only twist for local voters in this year’s state elections was that a hometown candidate, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, was in the mix for the GOP Governor’s candidate race. With nearly 85% of the state’s vote accounted for Keck garnered about 2.4% of the votes, while Daniel Cameron won the GOP governor nod with 47%, Ryan Quarles tallied 22%, and Kelly Craft was at 17.5%.
Vaught stated that Tuesday’s primary elections went as smooth as could be expected in the 8 local voting locations.
“We really had no major issues today,” Vaught stated “I got a call at 4:30 [p.m.] looking for access to some machinery out at Nancy. Other than that, we had a printer problem at Nancy, which was resolved fairly quickly.
“This was sort of light [turnout] compared to some other elections, but really no parking problems or anything else,” Vaught stated. “We thought we were going to break 11,000 [voters], but I think they were all coming in early before the storms arrived.”
Out of the 10,149 votes casted in Pulaski County, a total of 2,510 local residents voted early and 42 voted via absentee ballots. The Hal Rogers Fire Training Center had the highest turnout with 2,923 voters, while the South Kentucky RECC location was a close second with 2,231 voters. A total of 1,463 voters visited the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center.
