The two candidates moving on to the November election in the 28th Judicial District Judge’s race are B.J. Hardy and Dylan Gorski.
Those two came out on top, receiving the highest number of votes over the third candidate in the race, William Leger. Because judicial races are nonpartisan, if more than two candidates have thrown their names in they must undergo a Primary runoff to narrow the field to only two for the General Election.
While Hardy and Gorski, both Pulaski Countians, had a strong showing in their home county, their Rockcastle-based opponent Leger took the majority of the votes in his home county. However, Leger’s 1,927 votes (over Hardy’s 876 and Gorski’s 866) in Rockcastle couldn’t make up for the lead Hardy and Gorski picked up in Pulaski.
Rockcastle’s results were not available from the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website Tuesday evening, which caused a delay in calling the race definitively.
Hardy earned 8,278 votes in Pulaski, for a total of 9,154, while Gorski had 4,360 votes in Pulaski for a total of 5,226. Leger earned 1,350 votes in Pulaski for a total of 3,277 votes.
Although Gorski, a Somerset-based public defender with the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, overall earned fewer votes than Hardy, who is an assistant county attorney in the Pulaski County Attorney’s Office, Gorski said he viewed the numbers as well-earned.
“Every vote that we got, we earned that through sweat equity,” he said. “I basically started the race out with no connections, no real name recognition whatsoever.”
In fact, Gorski said that if the election had been held in December when he announced his candidacy, he would likely only have gotten 100 votes.
He said he was aware of just how much name recognition both Hardy and Leger had in their respective hometowns, saying that both of those men were very well-known before the election, while he was virtually unknown.
“That just shows how much work we put into it, because no one checked my name because they recognized it, for sure,” he said.
He likened that success to the help he received from his family and friends, including fiance Katie Nichols.
“We’re going to build the momentum that we’ve got, and, like I said, we’ve been gaining traction this whole election so far, from January through May. We’ll continue to do that,” Gorski added.
For his part, Hardy said he was very happy with the numbers he received and with Pulaski’s voter turnout.
“I’m very proud of the campaign that we ran. We had a great turnout, and I was very encouraged by the numbers,” Hardy said.
He said he appreciated the support he got from his family and his friends, “both from the legal community and from childhood friends – friends old and new,” Hardy said.
“It was a group effort, but anybody who really knows me know that I work well with just about anyone,” he said.
Hardy, too, said he planned on keeping the momentum going throughout the campaign until November, but also planned to take his job with the County Attorney’s Office very seriously during that time.
“I’ll be focusing on my job, but also on my campaign,” he said.
