It’s almost time to go back to school — so it’s time to get ready.
The Pulaski County Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers and Geer ll Funds are sponsoring a Back To School Event on July 28 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Somerset Mall.
The event is for students currently enrolled in the Pulaski County School System.
Each student will need to check in at the school table where they are enrolled.
There will be free school supplies, door prizes given all day, music, and food trucks will be available to purchase food.
Information booths with community vendors will be set up as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.