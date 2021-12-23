When it comes to the Christmas holiday, the last thing most kids want to think about is going back to school. But a very special program has taken a backpack – a symbol of school days, studying and learning – and turned it into a Christmas celebration.
Stacey Burton is a local organizer of the Christmas Backpacks project, a program that helps children by providing them a backpack stuffed with Christmas goodies, as well as making sure those kids and their parents are aware that local church congregations are willing to help them, anytime of the year.
The backpacks are filled with toys, stocking stuffer-type items, some hygiene items and sometimes an outfit.
“We really focus on toys, because, although we don’t limit to people in need, some of the kids that get them, that is the only thing they get for Christmas,” Burton said. “We want them to open this backpack up and be excited on Christmas morning.”
She admits, however, that sometimes the backpack doesn’t stay closed that long.
“Some of them will open them before they get in the car,” she laughed. “And then others truly do have them as Christmas gifts. I heard a mom say on the way out, ‘Don’t open that. You can’t have that till Christmas.’”
This year, there were 13 churches that hosted backpack events: Monticello First Baptist Church, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Eubank Baptist Church, Ferguson Baptist Church, High Street Baptist Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, Neeley’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, North Side Missionary Baptist Church, Oak Grove No. 1 Baptist Church, Rock Lick Baptist Church, Slate Branch Baptist Church, West Bronston Baptist Church and Woodstock Baptist Church.
But, Burton said, many more churches, groups and individuals helped to pack the backpacks, including the Pulaski Thunder girls basketball team which put together 81 backpacks themselves after Burton put out a social media call for assistance.
“The community really did a great job stepping up,” Burton said.
In total, Burton said around 1,000 backpacks were given out.
The backpack program is a national event, with Burton explaining that it began with the organization Appalachian Regional Ministries. Our area is right on the edge of what is considered Appalachia, so about five years ago, Burton became involved.
Burton is a missionary for the North American Mission Board through the Southern Baptist Convention. Missionaries are allowed to request a certain number of backpacks through the program.
The churches that host backpack events did so having to follow three specific requirements: The giveaway must take place between Thanksgiving and Christmas; the children must attend the full event, they can’t just pick up their backpack and leave; and while at the event the children must hear the Christmas Story about the birth of Jesus Christ.
Each church decides how that program should look, she said.
“We’ve had churches that did a full meal. We’ve had churches that just did donuts and breakfast, and had it on an early Saturday morning. Our church [High Street Baptist] did a little cupcake decorating, and they had a birthday party for Jesus, and so they heard the Christmas Story and then sang Happy Birthday to Jesus before decorating cupcakes. We just try to have some kind of family friendly event,” she said.
From what Burton has observed, the children enjoy the activities and the program just as much as getting the presents.
“That’s one of the things that I’ve loved about it, is we have gotten to just spend quality time with the families and with kids,” she said.
Plus, it helps introduce the families to the church and show them there are people willing to help them, no matter the circumstance.
“It’s a great way to show that the church is not a scary place, it’s not a judgy place. … It’s an intimidating place to go when you see this church building and you don’t know what to expect, so we want them to know that they are welcomed, and we love them, and we want them to come in just as they are.”
Although this year’s program is officially completed, Burton said it wasn’t too early to start thinking about helping for next year.
The best way for people to find out more about how to help is to reach Burton through her Facebook page or through her ministry’s Facebook page, PM59.
Usually, Burton will give out the first name and the age of a child to pack a backpack for. She said she has learned that backpacks put together like this tend to be packed better than those that are packed “generically” by the state.
“I spend a lot of my ministry money ‘fixing’ the backpacks that come in from the state, just because they need more toys. We really fluff them up because we want the kids to get something they’re excited about.”
Burton said that those who don’t want to pack backpacks can send monetary donations through the Lake Cumberland Baptist Association.
