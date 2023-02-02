A Bronston man accused of sexually abusing a minor now has a trial date – if efforts to come to an agreement before then should fail.
Edward Charles Bailey, 36, is charged with of first-degree Sexual Abuse, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; first-degree Sexual Abuse; Retaliating Against a Participant in Legal Process; first-degree Rape, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; first-degree Sodomy, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; and Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age or Serious Physical Injury.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Eddy Montgomery set a trail date for September 26, but also asked whether the prosecutor and the defense would be open to mediation in this case.
Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton said he would ask the victims if they would be open to it, but meanwhile he had extended an offer of 50 years to the defendant.
“The Commonwealth has made an offer. You need to think about it,” Montgomery told Bailey.
Bailey’s next pretrial court date was set for April 20.
Bailey’s charges stem from an investigation that began back on December 18, 2021, in which Pulaski County Sheriff’s Detective Matt Bryant responded to a report of a possible child sex abuse case in Bronston.
While investigating the matter, Bryant made contact with Bailey at his residence and found reason to charge him with child sexual abuse.
According to Bryant’s statement, Bailey admitted to performing the act he was accused of and described it as a “momentary lapse of stupidity.”
Bailey remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. A trial date will likely be set at the next pre-trial hearing.
Readers are reminded that a charge is an accusation only and that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
