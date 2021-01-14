It's been a busy first couple of weeks on the job for State Rep. Shane Baker.
The Kentucky General Assembly went back into session of January 5, and for Baker, it was his first such dip into the pool of state government. A native of Nancy, the longtime local businessman and youth pastor replaced fellow Pulaski Countian Tommy Turner as representative for Pulaski and Laurel Counties in the 85th House District in last year's elections and is serving his first term in Frankfort.
State government can be a byzantine labyrinth of meetings, committees, appointments, and — for lack of a more honest term — homework. The nice thing for Baker is that at least there's been a little give to go with the push.
"I'm a systems guy," he said. "I like to know what I'm doing and how I'm doing it. Thankfully, (things) have been very flexible."
His approach is to build what you have to do around that flexibility. So far, he's already building an active resume.
House of Representatives Standing Committees on which Baker serves include the Small Business & Information Technology Committee, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation, Economic Development & Workforce Investment, and the Education Committee. He's also on the Mountain Caucus as a member.
Baker has also been active sponsoring bills. He's the primary sponsor on HB 109, relating to the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act; HB 170, relating to ophthalmic dispensers and license renewal fees; and most notably, HB 218, which works to effectively make places of worship essential and not subject to emergency state shutdowns as happened last year due to COVID-19 restrictions. He's also had his name on seven other bills in co-sponsorship, several relating to emergency state issues.
That had been the hot topic coming into the legislative session, addressing Gov. Andy Beshear's use of emergency executive powers last year in response to the coronavirus. Baker, like many of the Republicans in Kentucky's Super Majority for the party and many of his constituents to contact him, took issue with Democrat Beshear's more stringent actions, and came into the session with a goal of limiting what Beshear would be able to do in the future.
He's also been introduced to the Herculean task of passing a budget, something he spent time early working on, "along with the other bills," he noted.
But make no mistake: Baker is committed to knowing what's in a bill before he passes it.
"I'm spending most of my time trying to go to meetings and reading the bills we have," he said. "I've been frustrated over the years with Congress voting on monstrosities that are thousands of pages and they've not had the time to read them."
Baker said he's trying to "start out on the right foot" by reading all the bills that come his way, but acknowledges that it's "millions of pages" of material that's often less than scintillating. Certainly a process for streamlining legislative text would be ideal to make sure everyone knows what's in the bills they're passing, in a perfect world for Baker among others.
"I think everything should be as simple as possible," he said.
