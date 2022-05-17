Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.