For Shane Baker, it was his first legislative session filling the shoes of fellow Pulaskian Tommy Turner. For Rick Girdler, it was just another go-around — albeit an interesting one — in Frankfort.
Both the rookie member of the Kentucky House of Representatives and the relatively veteran State Senator talked to the Commonwealth Journal to reflect on the recently-concluded meeting of the General Assembly and developments in the courts to hinder key legislative action.
Democrat Governor Andy Beshear and the Republican-controlled legislature have seemingly been playing a game of cat-and-mouse via Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd, who issued injunctions on bills earlier this year designed to rein in the governor’s executive powers. On Thursday, Shepherd was in the news again, extending a temporary injunction against the legislature-approved House Joint Resolution, which deals specifically with measures taken as a result of the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky. Most notably, the resolution would effectively lift some of the more controversial elements of Beshear’s executive orders, including the mask mandate and restaurant capacity restrictions.
The support that Shepherd’s actions have shown to the governor’s executive powers has not been seen favorably by Pulaski’s conservative legislators.
“I’m not an attorney, but we have separation of powers,” said Girdler. “How in the world do we make laws (in this type of situation)? The legislative branch does their part, but it seems like the judicial and executive branches are teaming up.”
Girdler noted that it appears Shepherd is serving as a “rubber stamp” for Beshear’s orders; “It seems like that’s how it is.”
The 15th District State Senator believes that Republicans will have to fight the matter through the legal system and expect it to go to the Kentucky Supreme Court. As far as the legislators, however, they did what they needed to do in terms of crafting a legal and appropriate joint resolution.
“We didn’t do anything contrary to how you make law,” said Girdler. “... We didn’t do anything that would go against the grain of the legislative way of doing (things). So either it’s law, or I don’t know what.”
For Baker, that’s a significant point — the state’s lawmakers have already made it state law.
“It’s obviously a controversial issue,” said Baker, who was elected last year to represent House District 85, including parts of Pulaski and Laurel Counties, after Turner declined to run again after 24 years in the role. “The governor sees it as tied up in court, but the joint resolution has the force of law. It was passed by the House and Senate and it was signed.
“Unless the court rules something is wrong with it legally, (restrictions like the mask mandate are) finished,” he added.
Baker noted that the resolution actually extends some of the governor’s executive orders, ones that needed to be kept in place to be eligible for certain federal funds. The expiring orders, however, could have an impact on businesses that have had to operate under limited and restricted conditions throughout the COVID period; Baker said he’s already noticed some restaurants opening to 100 percent capacity as it is.
On the whole, Baker’s first legislative session “went well,” he said.
“Obviously there were some things I was very excited to see done and things I wish we’d gotten done that we didn’t,” he said.
Describing himself as “a very conservative person,” one bill that was very important to Baker, which he co-sponsored with numerous others, was House Bill 91, which would put forth the opportunity to create a new section of the Kentucky Constitution stating that it doesn’t secure or protect a right to abortion or the funding of the procedure. The amendment would be put on the ballot next year for a public vote.
“Obviously, that’s not going to terminate abortion in Kentucky, but it makes sure a judge doesn’t legislate from the bench and find a right to abortion in the constitution,” said Baker. “That’s happened in several states.”
One bill Baker had a larger role in creating was House Bill 109, relating to the Uniform Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act. Baker said Kentucky is the 15th state to adopt the uniform act.
“It protects military families and puts in place something for military members on deployment so their minor children can be cared for, a temporary custodian during their time of deployment,” said Baker. “It also makes sure those who are deployed don’t lose custody of their children simply because they’re deployed. That’s happened in other states.”
One bill Baker introduced that did not become law was House Bill 454, which cleared the House but not the Senate. It would have “remade” the Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Currently, the body has five members, all appointed by the governor; Baker’s bill would have increased the number of members from five to seven and allowed the governor to name two, with the others appointed by the other holders of Kentucky Constitutional Offices, such as the Treasurer and Secretary of State.
“The goal of that was simply to bring transparency and accountability to the executive branch,” said Baker, who served under Governor Matt Bevin as a field representative with the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG). “I worked in the Bevin administration. To me, it’s not a partisan thing or about Beshear, it’s just good government.”
For Girdler, he was happy to get his own Senate Bill 29 passed, which calls for the state to pay defense costs if a county is sued while trying to enforce state law. The bill stemmed from the efforts of Pulaski and McCreary counties to cite Norfolk Southern Railway in violation of KRS 277.200 and 525.140, which stated that trains could not block roadways for more than five minutes without receiving a fine.
“My bill basically said if you’re defending a state statute, then the state has to burden the expense,” said Girdler.
Another pet bill of Girdler’s that was successfully passed which had Kentucky enter into the Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology Interstate Compact, so individuals in those professions “don’t have to jump through all the hoops” regarding state licensing and authorization to work in Kentucky if coming from another state.
Less successful was Senate Joint Resolution 27, directing the Kentucky Department of Education to annually remind superintendents to provide a mandatory Veterans Day program; “I’ll re-do that one next year,” said Girdler. He did see approved a Senate Resolution 72 passed designating the second Monday in October as “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” to celebrate America’s indigenous peoples and their culture. Girdler noted that with it not being a joint resolution, it carries no state law but is a recognition on behalf of the legislative body.
“My Granny was half-Cherokee, and my great-grandmother was full Cherokee,” said Girdler. “A girl called me wanting me to do it. (Stanford Rep.) David Meade did one (like the resolution) in the House and I did one in the Senate.”
Girdler also said he “fought hard” for Senate Bill 106, regarding transgender participants in school sports; “If you’re born a male, you’d have to participate in male sports,” as he described the bill’s goal. The bill did not get through, however. Girdler also “fought hard” for the abortion bill that Baker mentioned.
For Baker, the session, which ended on March 30, was “a lot busier” than he might have anticipated coming into the job.
“You don’t really know what to expect,” he said. “You have an idea of what you think things will be but it’s always different than what you anticipate.”
One complaint was that the newer legislators like Baker had difficulty getting their bills through the process.
“It’s very frustrating in the legislature. You have 138 individuals who come from different backgrounds and have different ideas and priorities all seeking to see these things move forward,” said Baker. “A lot of freshmen came in this time and many of the plans and ideas they came in with never saw the light of day, so I hope to see that chance in the coming year.”
