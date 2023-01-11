“Clean-up” and “housekeeping” feel like terms more suited to the profession of Alice from the “Brady Bunch,” yet it’s just the way Pulaski County’s own resident legislators in Frankfort described the first few days of the 2023 Kentucky General Assembly.
State Representative Shane Baker, and State Senator Rick Girdler, both of Somerset, just completed the four-day opening appetizer of this year’s legislative session, ahead of February’s main course. It’s a short session — 30 days in all, with 26 more to come — and the whirlwind week at the start of January provided lawmakers a chance to prepare for the meat of the session.
“It was quite busy last week,” said Baker, who represents parts of Pulaski and Laurel Counties in the State House’s District 85. “There’s a lot of housekeeping items to do, and just kind of laying the groundwork for what’s to come.”
Said Girdler, “It’s designed to get your committee assignments and all that stuff. ... We’re trying what we’re designed to do with a short session, and that’s just to do clean-up bills from what you did in the 60-day session. You’ve got the budget and all that in the 60 days, and this is designed to come back and make some tweaks to other bills, and that’s basically what happened.”
Baker was first elected to Frankfort in 2020, succeeding longtime legislator Tommy Turner, and spent his first term in office largely learning the ropes. This time, around, he finds himself in more of a grizzled veteran role.
“We have 25 new members in the House, and so it’s going to be a learning curve,” said Baker. “In the past two years since I was elected, we’ve had 49 new members in the House.
“It’s really odd (to be the more experienced one now),” he added. “It’s nice that you get to come alongside other people. You walk into a foreign territory, you don’t know what in the world is going on, the processes and the people, and so I’ve kind of made it my mission this time to come alongside some other people and fill in those gaps, answer questions that I had, things I wish I had known two years ago, to help people out to get their footing and serve their people the best they possibly can.”
Baker said that four bills managed to get passed in the first week, one of which, Senate Bill 10 regarding workers’ claims registration, made it through the whole process.. He also mentioned House Bill 1, which seeks to reduce the state income tax from 4.5% to 4% at the beginning of 2024, and passed through the House, and House Bill 2, which provides money for a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green.
“This is a non-budget year, and they’ve been very adamant about not opening the budget to do any new appropriations,” said Baker.
Added Girdler, “They’re telling us they’re not going to open up the budget at all.”
Girdler is in his second year representing a new-look Senate District 15, which last year dropped Lincoln and Boyle Counties and added Clinton, Cumberland, Russell, and Wayne Counties in addition to Pulaski County.
He noted that it’s been a bit of an adjustment — he could visit Lincoln and Boyle Counties on his way going to and from Frankfort, but the lake-surrounding counties are not in the same direction, and his heart attack last year prevented him from traveling as much as he would have preferred — but is happy to be in a district where all the counties are much like Pulaski.
“I feel at home with them,” he said.
Girdler said that one focus has been on sorting out issues facing juvenile justice, and crafting a resolution to conduct a study on how to fix issues facing that system in Kentucky.
“We’ve got to figure out how to handle (lodging those who have committed) bad crimes, but not just truancy and not put them in the same place as you do (those jailed for worse criminal offenses),” said Girdler.
Baker is the Vice Chair of the House Education committee, serves on the House Economic Development and Workforce Investment committee, the Tourism & Outdoor Recreation committee, Budget Reserve subcommittee on Primary and Secondary Education, and joins Girdler on the newly-created Families and Children committee, born out of one for Health and Family Services.
“I knew that Rick was on it before I knew I was on it, so there have been some questions come up about foster care, and I was going harass Rick about that,” said Baker with a laugh. “Now I’m going to be more in the thick of it myself.”
Girdler is chairing what he called VMAPPs — the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committee — and is also a chairperson on the statutory committee for Capital Projects and Bonds Oversight. He’s also on the Economic Development, Tourism and Labor Committee, something he was urged to join as he represents a number of counties surrounding Lake Cumberland. He’s also a vice chair for the Senate Banking & Insurance committee, and is on the aforementioned Family & Children committee.
“(VMAPPs) is putting a little bit more on my plate, and I’m learning that as I go,” said Girdler. “... A lot of things fall under ‘Public Protection.’”
Girdler said he’s working on a bill allowing military personnel who are experienced in working on jets, tanks, and similar technical areas to be able to service elevators, and has submitted one making it so insurance providers have to contact clients directly about renewal of their policy instead of it rolling over automatically.
“This is saying that you can’t just go ahead and draw somebody’s money out,” said Girdler. “That (bill) should have been done last year but it got held up in the Senate, so I’m just running it to get it through.”
Baker said he’s submitted one bill so far, and has others he’s working on. Baker is listed as a lead sponsor on House Bill 110, which adds conscientiously held beliefs to the list of exceptions to immunization requirements, and is also on a resolution recognizing January 27, 2023, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. He said he’s been working on one for a while regarding parental rights, particularly in relation to being informed of a students’ gender identity expressed in school and how the teacher or staff member is obligated to respond.
“The parent has the right to know everything that’s going on with their kid and needs to be involved in those things,” said Baker. “(The bill) says, if the student wants to be called by a name or a pronoun that does not align with their biological sex, the parent can consent to that in writing, but that does not mean that the teacher or staff has to comply. Basically, their rights can’t trump the rights of the educator, because of the rights of conscience and other things.”
Baker said that in the rest of the session, he expected House Bill 1 and ultimately moving toward eliminating state income tax to continue to be a priority for lawmakers, as well as more issues related to parental rights. He also said expanded gambling and medical marijuana legalization are much-talked about issues that could be addressed.
“This is going to be a very light session,” said Baker. “They’ve said a number of times that this is a short session and we’re not going to try to push a lot through. They’re taking their time and being very deliberate.”
