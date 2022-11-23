The trial of a man accused of killing a family friend has been set for April 24.
Samuel L. Baker, 25, is charged with Murder, first-degree Burglary, second-degree Persistent Felony Offender and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.
He is accused of having shot to death Robert Claunch, 63, at Baker’s father’s home in Nancy.
The trial date was set at a court hearing held last Friday in Pulaski Circuit Court. Judge Teresa Whitaker scheduled the trial for three days, based on what both the prosecutor and defense attorney estimated they would need in terms of time.
Commonwealth’s Attorney David Dalton has previously stated he would not seek the death penalty.
In an October hearing, Baker’s attorney, James Cox, filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying there was nothing in the state ballistics report that connected a gun that was in Baker’s possession as being the murder weapon. Dalton had argued that the report indicated the exact opposite.
Judge Whitaker had not made a ruling in that matter by the November hearing, but has scheduled another pretrial conference for December 5 to potentially address that.
The case revolves around a shooting that took place in March 2021. Investigators alleged that Baker shot Claunch after Claunch had asked Baker to leave a residence.
The residence belongs to Baker’s father, Ronald Baker.
After an argument between the two Bakers, the father went into his bedroom in hopes that Samuel Baker would leave.
The elder Baker reported that Claunch had told Samuel Baker to leave, after which Ronald Baker heard gunshots. When he returned to the kitchen, he found Claunch on the floor. Samuel Baker had fled the scene.
Claunch was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.
Samuel Baker was later located in Casey County by the Casey County Sheriff’s Office. A handgun was located in the vicinity of the arrest.
Samuel Baker remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.