Shane Baker didn’t win the battle for the 85th District Kentucky House of Representatives seat in his home county of Pulaski. But he did win the war.
Despite opponent and fellow Pulaskian Wes Hargis taking the highest amount of votes locally on Primary Election night last week, once Laurel County -- also represented in the district -- had their results in and the dust had settled, Baker came out on top.
In doing so, the Republican Baker replaces longtime state representative Tommy Turner, also of Pulaski County and also GOP. Turner held the seat for 24 years and Baker knows he has big shoes to fill in Frankfort representing this part of southeastern Kentucky come 2021. (The position was unopposed by a Democratic challenger.)
“Tommy has been a faithful servant to the community and to the region for a long time,” said Baker. “I’m honored for the opportunity (to take over his seat), I’ve had a number of conversations with him in the past -- I worked for the state for the last few years and had some limited interactions with him along the way -- and I had good experiences with him in the past. I look forward to the challenge.”
Here in Pulaski County Hargis had 36 percent of the vote, or 2,089 votes, to Baker’s 29 percent, or 1,694 votes. (Gregory Ousley and Troy Strunk each had under 1,000 votes locally.) But Baker was able to close the gap by picking up 1,235 votes in Laurel County; Strunk was second in that county with 665.
For the last four years, Baker served in Governor Matt Bevin’s administration as a field representative with the Kentucky Department for Local Government (DLG). His tenure ended in December with Bevin being succeeded by Governor Andy Beshear.
A lifelong Pulaski Countian, Baker grew up in the Nancy community but has lived in Somerset for nearly three decades -- running his own small business for 21 years, working in the tanning salon field, before selling it to join the DLG. Baker has also been a youth pastor. His interest in politics, he said, was a way to deal with governmental policies which frustrated him and wanting to get involved in the hopes of helping create better policy.
It wasn’t an ideal campaign -- like so many other things, it was interfered with by the concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“I’m pleased with the results, though I would have liked to have been able to meet more people,” said Baker. “Early in the campaign when events began, things were looking good, and then everything shut down. People deserve transparency from the people asking for their vote. I regret not being able to meet more people (before the election), but I look forward to it in the months ahead.
Being a businessman gives Baker an appreciation of the needs and challenges that entrepreneurs go through as he heads to Frankfort, and the reaction to COVID-19 has made that landscape even more difficult to navigate.
“Businesses have many challenges,” he said. “One of the challenges we face right now is a shortage of labor. ... In this situation, we have people unemployed who are ready and willing to work, but part of the (COVID-19) stimulus was giving people $600 on top of what they were getting. I’ve spoken with a number of business owners ... (They’re) having a difficult time finding people to work now because they’re sitting at home.”
Baker is quick to describe himself as “conservative” -- in fact, he said, it’s “conservative values all the way for me” -- and wants to be a part of giving the “Born Alive Bill,” or Senate Bill 9, another shot after Beshear vetoed it earlier this year after it was passed by the state legislature. The bill would require attending medical staff to provide care to infants who survive an abortion.
“There has been a lot of conversation from (state Republican) leadership that (the bill) would be a priority in the coming session, and it’s something I would strongly support,” said Baker.
Baker also places an emphasis on preserving religious liberties, something he said the governor “trampled on during the shutdown,” prohibiting church services as part of a wide swath of COVID-19-related restrictions.
“In an emergency situation, the governor has the authority to spend money unilaterally,” he added. “... One of the things that needs to happen is that when we have a prolonged emergency session, that the legislature becomes engaged in that so that not only does it add accountability but checks and balances -- (the governor would) not be a lone ranger out there trying to fight battles on your own.”
Baker’s time with the Department for Local Government gave him an understanding of some of the challenges and opportunities that would lie ahead in government, he said.
“It’s no secret that the financial situation for this state is not good,” he said. “That’s been multiplied in this shutdown where we’ve had reduced revenue and additional expenses, so our obligations continued to grow and our ability to pay those have decreased. The pension issue has been on the front burner the whole time. That obligation has been made more challenging but it has to be tackled, to make sure those commitments are met.”
No question, a tough job awaits Baker, just starting out in state government and tasked with replacing a veteran of more than two decades in the role. But Baker isn’t daunted.
“I’m eager to start,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity.”
