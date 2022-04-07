Governor Andy Beshear signed into law Tuesday a bill that would designate churches as essential organizations in times of state emergency.
While Republican lawmakers were pleased – including the bill’s sponsor, Representative Shane Baker – many expressed surprise that the governor signed the bill, since they feel his actions during the COVID pandemic spurred the need for it.
“I didn’t think he would veto the bill because I think that would be difficult for him politically,” Baker said, but added that he had believed the bill would remain on his desk unsigned and become law without his input.
Baker said that he had not heard why Gov. Beshear signed it, but speculation was that it was because the governor is up for re-election next year.
As the bill originally moved through both the House and the Senate, Baker said he sponsored the bill due to actions taken by Beshear in closing houses of worship during the initial wave of the coronavirus.
Beshear said his aim was to prevent the spread of the disease as large congregations meeting in poorly ventilated areas was a cause for concern.
But Baker pointed to the list of what Beshear considered “essential” services versus “nonessential,” and took issue with the belief that churches were considered less essential than liquor stores, which were allowed to remain open.
He said that there are a number of functions churches fulfill in society that many consider essential. Not only does it offer a place for people to gather for worship, but it also offers a lot of ways to meet needs, such as providing ministry, food and clothing to those in need.
He also said the church provided a needed way for many elderly residents – widows and widowers – to socialize, where it might be the only time during the week that they leave their homes.
Therefore, Baker said he was pleased that his bill has been signed into law.
“This was something that was very important to me. It’s a shame we have to have laws like this,” he said, saying that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution should have been enough to protect religious services.
The reason he and the bill’s cosponsors brought this bill forward was to create clear guidelines on how to treat religious services in the future.
