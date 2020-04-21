Pulaski County 4th District Constable Gary Baldock has pleaded not guilty to charges in federal court stemming from his shootout with federal agents in March.
In addition, the trial scheduled for Baldock and codefendant Michael “Wally” Wallace has been delayed due to a court order concerning the COVID-19 outbreak in which all civil and criminal trials set to start before May 17 were delayed to a future date. Their trial had been scheduled for May 11.
Baldock’s Monday hearing was conducted via teleconference, and was held for the new charges against Baldock: Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation To a Crime of Violence.
Baldock previously pleaded not guilty to charges of Aggravated Assault of a Federal Law Enforcement Officer and Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
The attempted murder and firearms charges came after an early morning incident on March 6 in which FBI agents were attempting to serve a warrant against Baldock on the Conspiracy Against Civil Rights charge.
The incident took place at Baldock’s residence on Mountain View Drive in Somerset.
While FBI agents were entering the home, Baldock reportedly opened fire on agents, striking one. The FBI has not released an update on that officer’s condition.
Agents returned fire and also struck Baldock, who was take to a hospital and treated before being released into the custody of federal officers.
He remains housed in the Grayson County Detention Center.
During Monday’s hearing, Baldock made a motion to have an in-person detention hearing, offering a list of 13 witnesses he wished to call, 12 defense witnesses and one government witness.
The court has taken the matter under advisement and will schedule a separate detention hearing at a later date.
The original conspiracy charges against Baldock and 5th District Constable Wallace came from a February indictment in which the two were accused of willfully conspiring “to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate persons within Pulaski County.”
Wallace was not involved in the shooting incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.