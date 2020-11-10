The federal judge in the case against Constable Gary Baldock has granted a request that Baldock’s trial be postponed until after a joint trial with Baldock’s co-defendant Michael “Wally” Wallace has concluded.
Baldock will face trial for Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent and Discharge of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence on March 8.
Baldock formally requested that his trial on those counts be postponed until after a trial which is intended to be held first.
The prosecution in the case agreed to changing the date, saying the extra time can be used to find and retain an expert witness.
Baldock and Wallace are charged with Conspiracy against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
In October, a federal judge agreed to postpone the trial of Wallace and Baldock due to a delay in retrieving evidence from a cell phone.
That trial is now slated to begin January 19.
Previously, it was determined that the trial for the drug and conspiracy charges must be concluded before Baldock could face a separate trial for the attempted murder and firearm charges. Those charges were separated from the main case since Wallace was not involved in the incident that spurred those charges.
