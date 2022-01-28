There are different schools of thought about where one lands on an election ballot. Some feel it doesn’t matter where your name ends up, on the top or the bottom, your supporters will find you. Others subscribe to a school of thought that being the first name listed in your race gives you a better chance to be chosen.
One might suspect Shirlene Epperson Taylor, one of three candidates in the 2022 race for county judge-executive, finds some value in the latter theory. When Pulaski Election Coordinator Mark Vaught called out that she would be number one on the ballot for her race, she let out an exclamation of happiness and pumped her fist in victory.
Of course, that doesn’t mean she’s won the race — but it does mean hers is the first name Pulaskians will see when they prepare to mark their choice for county judge-executive in May’s Primary Election.
The ballot drawing procedure which determined whose name would be placed where in each race for the 2022 elections in Pulaski County was held Thursday in the Pulaski County Fiscal Court chambers, at the downtown courthouse. Vaught oversaw the process, attended in person by a substantial number of the candidates, in which the ballot listing orders were selected by random chance.
In the judge-executive’s race, Marshall Todd was second, and incumbent Steve Kelley was third, meaning his name will be last on the list of candidates on the ballot.
Among the other races Pulaski County will face on this year’s ballot:
• Danny Weddle is listed first and J.E. Chaney second for District 1 Constable;
• Matthew W. Godbey is listed first, William Caudill second, Jamie T. Meece third, and William Allen Davis fourth for District 2 Constable;
• Max Messamore is first, Brian Carrigan second, Eddie Dick third, Mike L. Wilson fourth and Skip Norfleet fifth for District 2 Magistrate;
• Travis Gillian is first, John Lionel Vanover second and David Denmyer third for District 3 Constable;
• Jimmy Dyehouse is first, Patrick Butcher second, Jimmy Wheeldon third, Mike New fourth, and Reginald Chaney fifth for District 3 Magistrate;
• Christopher Staley is first and Doug Baker second for District 4 Constable;
• Wesley (Wes) Finley is first, John “Jack” W New second and Mark Ranshaw third for District 4 Magistrate;
• Jeff Ward is first, James Charles Goldson, Jr. is second, Bobby Robinson third, Stephen Branscum fourth, Christian Edward Paulk fifth, and David Gross sixth for District 5 Constable;
• Mike Strunk is first and David E. Sparks second for District 5 Magistrate;
• Greg Ousley is first and Martin Hatfield second for Pulaski County Attorney;
• Samantha Owens is first and Tim Price second for Pulaski County Clerk;
• Clyde Strunk is first and Jessica Martin second for Pulaski County Coroner;
• David A. Wesley is first, Bobby Jones second, Glenn Todd Daulton third, and Troy McLin fourth for Pulaski County Sheriff.
All other races have candidates that are running unopposed and are the only names in their respective races, save for the option of a write-in candidate entering a race for the General Election this November.
The 2022 Primary Election will take place on Tuesday, May 17.
