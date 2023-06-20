Formerly an urgent care facility, Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care is now open for family medicine.
An open house marking this change took place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and served cake and beverages.
Dr. Giovannie Eugenio-Anciro is a physician that has worked with her husband Dr. Dennis Anciro in this clinic since the nineties. They briefly had to close during COVID due to the massive influx of patients that they were unable to handle, but now they’ve reopened as a primary care clinic.
“For the ones that want to have walk-in service, we can still help those patients,” said Eugenio-Anciro. “But for those patients looking for a new family doctor, we’re here.”
Eugenio-Anciro says that their x-ray and fully functioning lab can help diagnose patients in-house.
Euginio-Anciro says that they’re “still building.” She said that there may be new physicians that haven’t found a foothold in any Kentucky healthcare facilities that may find themselves at Baptist Health Primary Care.
She also hopes people whose physicians have retired will see Baptist Health Primary Care as an option.
“We’re not just a walk-in clinic anymore,” she said. “We’ll take care of you.”
Euginio-Anciro says that one common problem she had working in urgent care is that patients would arrive, then find out these new symptoms were because of a flare up from a condition they already had been diagnosed with like diabetes.
“Then we tell them to go back to their family (doctor), but a lot of times they don’t, so how it’s different than urgent care is that we’re actually the ones taking care of that,” she said. “Hopefully they’ll see we’re in asset in the community that they’ll have access to.”
The facility will be open Mondays-Fridays 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
