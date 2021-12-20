Several Pulaski organizations have banded together to create one of the largest Christmas giveaways in the community, and it’s not just for the kids.
Sure, there are toys and bicycles – and the opportunity to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. But this giveaway also has appliances and bedding, food and hygiene products. Enough to give the adults a Merry Christmas as well.
This past Saturday was the second of two weekend events in which Good Samaritan Thrift Store, Our Place, God’s Food Pantry and Barnesburg Baptist Church partner together. Saturday’s event was held at the church in Shopville, and lines of families needing a little extra help ran the length of the church’s parking lot.
“This year, all together, it’s about $40,000 worth of toys and small appliances, hygiene items, etc.,” said Barnesburg Baptist’s pastor, Bro. Jordan Burks.
This was the fifth year the church has been involved in this type of giveaway, he said.
When they first started, they had 25 bicycles and 100 presents to give out. The next year, they had 125 and 300 presents. And it’s grown steadily from there, Burks said.
“We realized that even through COVID people would still need things, so we decided last year to do a drive-thru, which worked out really well,” he said.
“And last year was one of our biggest. I think we had 680 people total. But this year I’m pretty sure we’re going to double that, based on the phone calls, messages and things that we’ve gotten. Last week we served 1,402, at Good Samaritan, and we’re shooting to get over 1,000 here.”
Going through the line at Barnesburg is an experience in and of itself, with the kitchen staff providing food and hot chocolate, and stations set up within the main church such as a “pottery barn” and a “book store” known as the Bethlehem Scribe.
Then, the church’s fellowship hall contained more goodies, such as toys, blankets and bedding, hygiene products and appliances.
“We built our fellowship hall for that reason – so we could do the giveaways, so people can get in and get out and get what they need,” Burks said.
And at the end of it all, children were welcome to spend time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, who were handing out large candy bars.
Barnesburg’s offerings also included a walk-thru Bethlehem nativity scene with actors portraying the well-known figures central to the story of the birth of Christ.
Burks said the scene “correlates the message of Jesus with the giving nature of what Christians should do.”
Burks said the giveaway is the culmination of a year-long collection of items, and is part of a year-long love of helping others.
That includes holding a “Christmas in July” type of event in the summer with their Backyard Bible Study, where families can come out to the Shopville Park and pick up clothing or daily living items they may need.
“So, the whole church is built on giving,” Burks said. “I’ve been associated with a lot of different churches throughout my ministry, … but Barnesburg Baptist Church just has a desire to give. Everybody that goes here, they have just such a good giving spirit. Our Church gives back to the community in many different ways.
“… But the biggest thing that we do here is, everyone who comes through here gets the plan of salvation,” he said. “We make sure that everyone who comes through here knows that we love them, that Jesus loves them, and we make sure that they know they have a place to come.
“There’s so much bad in the world. We want to be something good,” he said.
