The Battle of Mill Springs was a miserable affair, rainy and bone-chilling cold.
Unfortunately for the boys in blue and gray, they didn't have Battlefield Coffee Co. nearby, so they could grab a steaming cup of joe and stay warm.
These days, folks in the Nancy area aren't so unfortunate. Battlefield Coffee Co. opened earlier this month and, much like the Union Army at what is now Zolicoffer Park right down the road, has so far been victorious.
Dean Whitaker and Phillip Keeney opened the business at 70 Ky. 235 in Nancy after seeing an opportunity to fill a need in the far reaches of western Pulaski County — the lack of a good place to get coffee.
"I moved out here to Nancy about a year ago," said Whitaker. "I had pretty much everything I wanted at my fingertips out in Nancy except a coffee shop. I was running into town daily or every other day to get coffee. Once you're in Nancy, you don't want to leave Nancy."
Whitaker was talking with his friend Keeney one day about this dilemma. Keeney already had one area success story under his belt with Mill Springs Pizza Express, which has developed a countywide reputation for a fine product. There had also been an ice cream shop on the other side of the building in which Mill Springs Pizza Express is located, but more recently, that space had been sitting empty.
"Half-serious, half-joking, I said, 'Hey man, we should open up a coffee shop,'" said Whitaker. About 90 minutes later, Keeney came into Whitaker's screenprinting business Good Brothers Ink, which he also operates. "He said, 'How serious were you about opening a coffee shop?' I said, 'I don't know serious enough.'"
And thus, Battlefield Coffee Co. was born.
As far as one's coffee needs, Battlefield stands toe-to-toe with the selection of any urban coffee house. "We have all the espresso drinks you can imagine — mocha drinks, vanilla drinks, caramel drinks — and we have frozen drinks also — iced smoothies, iced coffee," said Whitaker, "pretty much any coffee drink you can imagine."
Whitaker is especially proud of the store's speciality items, like the Waffle Shot. "It's like a little waffle cone filled with chocolate," he said. "You put the espresso drink in it and drink the coffee, but you can eat the cup it comes in."
The store also carries iced tea, hot tea, chai tea, hot cocoa, and milk options of whole, skim, and almond.
If you're hungry, Battlefield Coffee Co. sells home baked goods as well. Coffee shop favorites like scones, muffins, bagels, cinnamon rolls and turnovers are on the menu, as well as breakfast casserole and sausage balls.
"We're really proud of (the sausage balls); they're really neat," said Whitaker. "They're sourced locally from Spring Hollow Farm in Nancy."
Likewise, the coffee is all certified Kentucky Proud, roasted right here in the Bluegrass State. Whitaker said they make the effort to get all their ingredients from local vendors.
The coffee shop embraces its surroundings. The decor is Civil War themed, with even the minor touches and colors hearkening back to the style of that era. A mural on one main wall depicts Civil War soldiers in battle, just as took place on January 19, 1862 at the community's claim to fame after which the coffee shop is named.
With the battlefield being taken into the National Parks Service recently, that only figures to encourage tourism to the area over time. Whitaker and Keeney are eager to be there to serve thirsty visitors something yummy to drink.
"Phil and I are happy with the way everything played out," said Whitaker, referencing the National Monument development. "With it becoming a federal museum, tourism will definitely increase."
The coffee shop offers both drive-thru service and pick-up inside. Visit "Battlefield Coffee Co." on Facebook to learn more.
Whitaker is "thrilled to death" with the reaction the business — which employees seven baristas so he and Keeney can focus on other things — has received from the community so far after opening March 8.
"(It's been) overwhelmingly positive," said Whitaker. "Everybody's been very supportive, nothing but positive comments."
Keeney noted that people have been "excited that there's a place to stop and get good coffee," specifically noting working folks like the area's school employees and businesses like the bank don't have to go out of town to get a caffeine boost.
Added Keeney, "We're very happy to expand and start another business in Nancy, another place to offer a little more to Nancy. I think we both felt that a coffee shop was needed and from the first couple weeks here, I can kind of tell that maybe we were right. I definitely feel like we took a step in the right direction, and hopefully it grows to be even bigger than it is already."
