A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months (10 years) in federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in the Pulaski area.
Mark Alan Bauer, 35, pleaded guilty in July to one count of Conspiracy to Distribute 500 Grams or More of a Mixture Containing Methamphetamine.
He was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in London.
According to his plea deal, Bauer admitted to having connections with multiple suppliers, buying multi-ounce quantities of meth between December 2019 and January 2020 with the intent to distribute it to other Pulaski-area users and distributors.
When he was arrested on January 5, 2020, he admitted that law enforcement found more than 100 grams of meth with him.
Upon release from prison, Bauer must continue to be supervised for five years.
He is currently lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
