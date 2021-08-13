It’s rare that a local small business can take a bow on a U.S. stage, but Baxter’s Coffee did just that Friday morning.
Baxter’s indoor Ogden Street location played host to U.S. Senator Rand Paul, who honored the coffee shop for being the U.S. Senate Small Business of the Week.
Paul, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, brought Baxter’s owner Terri Tuttle the proclamation in person, the text of which Paul said would be part of the Congressional Record and would be filed in the Library of Congress.
The proclamation read, in part, “Baxter’s Coffee is a remarkable example of the critical role small businesses play in uplifting and building communities.”
It also noted that owner Tuttle participates in community charity events, and the coffee shop gives free coffee to all on-duty police officers.
Paul said giving awards such as this to small businesses draws attention to all the hard work that goes into them.
“Over half of small businesses that have been started fail. It’s not an easy business to succeed in, and to have several enterprises, that’s a great thing. It’s been a hard year as I’m sure Terri can probably tell you,” Paul said.
Tuttle accepted the award along with two of her three children: Son Jay Tuttle and daughter Lauren Price.
Terri Tuttle’s other daughter, Ann Cook, could not attend.
Terri gave credit to all three of her adult children, calling them the people who actually run the place.
She said she was both honored and surprised by receiving the attention from the U.S. Senate.
“There’s an awful lot of people who deserve recognition for what’s just happened here,” Terri Tuttle said. “Yes, I started Baxter’s, but I have had three family members – children – who have worked very, very hard and have created what we have today.”
Price added that she was happy about the timing of the recognition, since it is just a few weeks before Baxter’s will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
The family is planning a celebration to mark the occasion, though Price admits they don’t know just yet exactly what that will entail.
“COVID has thrown a few little wrenches in it. We’re trying to figure out what’s appropriate,” she said. They are still planning on holding some giveaways and may offer commemorative apparel.
The business has come a long way from where it started, with Terri Tuttle noting that it opened its doors just after the September 11, 2001 attacks.
“Right in the middle of all of that was when we were putting this together, and I said I really think people are looking for a place of comfort. That’s one of the things I really stressed with the employees at that time. They’re going through the big box store, and it’s important to us to try to connect to our customers. Because this may be the one place in their day that somebody has a smile or has a good positive connection. If that’s what we can do, that’s what we want.”
She agreed with Paul’s words that running a small business is difficult.
In the beginning, she said, “It was not very profitable. Just about everything you’re doing, it’s going straight back into the business. And there was a period of time where I just thought, ‘I don’t know if I can keep doing this.’ I was in here in the morning baking the muffins, and I was in here at night, 11 o’clock, resetting the store. But you would think ‘If I’m not there, where’s so-and-so going to get their coffee?’”
And it’s the customers that motivate them, the family said.
Jay Tuttle pointed out that it’s part of his sister Lauren’s training process to view the product and customer service as equally important.
“I think it’s really neat that we have a handful of customers that almost view this place as their own and take a lot of pride in what goes on here,” Jay Tuttle said.
“And we take ownership of our customers, kind of, too. Those are our people,” Terri Tuttle added.
Price said it is also special for her to hire people who first came into the shop as children.
“One of the neatest things – I think for me personally – is when I was in high school when I started working in here, and the people would come in with their babies. And now, those kids are applying for jobs. Those are some of the full-circle moments for me.”
