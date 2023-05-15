The fourth Amazing Fundracer was right on track Saturday afternoon, with teams competing to win the race – and seeing how much money they could raise for Be the Village in the process.
Twenty-eight teams performed all manner of tasks in an effort to win a $1,000 prize. But along the journey, those teams raised more than $70,000 for the nonprofit organization that helps and supports foster families, adoptive families, and families with relatives raising children.
“We have surpassed last year by more than $10,000 already. This is a record year for us,” said Stephanie Roberts. She and husband Brad are the founders of Be the Village, which came up with 12 challenges for the two-member teams to compete in during this year’s Fundracer.
“Teams have kayaked in Lake Cumberland today,” she said. “They have eaten bugs. They have done a tangram puzzle, which is probably the hardest challenge of the day.”
A tangram is a set of shapes that when assembled like a jigsaw puzzle create a completed shape.
Every three challenges, teams would be eliminated, until there were just four teams left.
Then, at the day's end, those four teams would face off in a final three challenges in order to crown the victors.
The final leg of the race took place at Suits-Us Farm, with other teams and well-wishers cheering on the finalists.
This year, the first place finishers turned out to be Team GalPals, a duo of teens that also lay claim to being the youngest winners in the Fundracer’s history.
Mary-Grace Burton, 19, and Emily Burns, 18, got an early lead during the first of their final challenges, an ax throwing contest.
But it was still a struggle to finish the final two tasks, where each team member had to drink an entire baby bottle worth of lemonade before stacking a perfect pyramid out of oversized cups.
The women said they ran the race in honor of one of their closest friends, having #DoItForDrew printed on their shirts.
The event also holds a special place in their hearts, they said.
“I was in foster care, so Be the Village was something super special for me and my family,” Burton said.
Burns added, “We’re doing it for a good cause, and we’re really fortunate to help such an amazing organization.
Burns said she had been looking forward to competing in the Amazing Fundracer ever since it began, but this was the first year she was able.
“I’ve always volunteered, and I’ve been dying to do this,” she said.
Burton, on the other hand, said, “I competed last year and I got out on the third leg.”
The two credited each other’s support for coming out on top, encouraging each other as the going got tough on certain tasks.
“I just kept looking at Mary-Grace, and I said, ‘We’ve not gotten this far for nothing,’” Burns said.
Along with the first place finishers, several other teams and organizations were honored for their hard work in raising funds for the organization.
The top fundraising school was Pulaski Elementary; top church was Faith Hope Love Church of God; top foster care agency was DCBS; and top team was Marvin and Deborah Cuevas.
As a support agency, Be the Village doesn’t place children into foster care. The organization walks alongside those families and supports them as needed, Roberts explained.
The Amazing Fundracer is the organization’s main fundraiser for the year, and each year it continues to gain momentum.
“It’s so overwhelming to know that our community gets behind children in foster care and relative families that are raising children,” Roberts said of the event. “Every year we get more and more support from the community, and it’s just so humbling to see all these people dedicated to donating and volunteering and sacrificing so much.”
Be the Village serves Pulaski and 10 surrounding counties. It also has a branch in Nicholasville that raises its own funds, Roberts said.
“Last year we served 494 children,” she said.
