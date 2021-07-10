It's often difficult visiting a hospital. Many people just can't bear to do it.
Actual bears? They don't do it much either.
But one did this week, right here in Somerset.
Deputy Alex Wesley of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office noted that a black bear went right up to the entrance of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital this week.
"It was actually at the front door of the hospital when 911 Dispatch got the first call," said Wesley. "Everybody was going over there to see where it was.
"Then it tried to go into the bottom garage," he continued. "It didn't make that, then it went back across Bogle Street, and ended up back behind the (Pulaski County Detention Center)."
No, the bear wasn't put in jail for trying to steal someone's pic-a-nic basket. The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife was called to address the situation, however, to try to prevent it from getting hairier. Wesley wasn't sure if Fish & Wildlife had got up to the bear or not.
However, there were other reports of bear sightings, particularly around the Thurman Road area, that had local social media more abuzz than Winnie-the-Pooh's honey tree on Friday.
The sighting at the hospital was around 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff's deputy on duty in the emergency room was alerted to its presence and went out to deal with it, to make sure there weren't any grizzly situations, with harm coming to either a person or the bear itself.
"It was just for safety," said Wesley. "(The deputy) didn't think the bear would hurt anybody. Just people starting to migrate around the bear and get close to get pictures. That's not a good idea."
Indeed, no one — human or bear — was harmed in the incident, said Wesley.
Wesley noted that you don't want to panic around a bear should you encounter one, nor should you try to feed it.
"Just make sure you keep a safe distance between you and the bear," he said. "Generally, most bears will leave you alone."
He couldn't say if the bear was at the hospital because it was looking for food, or if was "just being nosy."
