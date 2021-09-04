For some, there were two main topics of conversation Saturday during Burnside’s Thunder Over the Island celebration.
The first was the near-perfect weather the Labor Day weekend had brought.
“We appreciate the good weather,” said Burnside resident Donnie Brake as he sat outside waiting for the day’s first musical guests to take the stage.
Vendor Tammy Seymour, from Nancy, also remarked on the weather. “It’s been beautiful, and everyone’s been friendly,” she said from her Koffee Pig tent, set up along the row of vendors in the heart of Cole Park.
The second topic of conversation that some were talking about was the surprise musical guest that turned up during headliner Ronnie McDowell’s set Friday night – Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
“He [McDowell] had the mayor up there singing,” Brake said, before adding that he had gotten video of it, and he was threatening to make copies of it.
Lawson said being the surprise guest was a bit of a surprise to him, as well. “He didn’t warn me,” Lawson laughed.
But it was clear that being on stage with the country music star was the highlight of the weekend for Lawson so far.
“When I was driving Ronnie back to the hotel, he asked me to go on the road with him,” Lawson beamed. McDowell reportedly followed that up by telling Lawson that the mayor made McDowell “look good.”
Lawson had complimentary words for all of the weekend’s musical acts. He was interviewed Saturday afternoon as Louisville music group Radiotronic was on the stage. Lawson said the first time he heard them, he made sure to get the group’s card because he knew he wanted them to play in Burnside.
“I want them back next year,” he said.
He then talked about looking forward to the Conch Republic Band, set to take stage as Saturday’s headliner.
Lawson praised McDowell’s opening act, Alex Miller, saying “He’s still a country boy. I told him, ‘Don’t ever change,’” and called Eldon Huff “down to earth.”
It’s clear, then, that Lawson was as much a fan of the weekend’s festivities as he was one of the leaders who put Thunder Over the Island on the map.
“If they didn’t come, they’re really missing a good show,” he said of those who didn’t attend.
However, Lawson acknowledged that this year’s Thunder attendance may not have matched that of the previous outing.
“We’re learning from our mistakes,” Lawson said. This was the first year the public was charged an entrance fee, which he said was needed in order to bring in the quality entertainment they had. But he admitted that charging $25 for “premium parking” may have been too much, and this year’s roped-off VIP section in front of the stage may have been given too much space.
Still, the overall event was a success, and Lawson said he wanted to thank its main sponsors for that: title sponsor Kingsford Manufacturing Co., the Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships, and, of course, the City of Burnside.
The event became the area’s biggest Labor Day celebration after COVID caused 2020’s event to be postponed from its intended Fourth of July spot. But the idea of celebrating the country and freedom still rang through. In addition to the firework show set to close Saturday’s festivities, Lawson was quick to point out a memorial of 13 American flags set up in the corner of the VIP section – in honor of the 13 U.S. service members killed just over a week ago in a suicide attack at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
