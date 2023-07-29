From the ashes of the fire that destroyed their headquarters two years ago, the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team continues to rebuild — better than ever.
The latest part of that is their new communications truck, named Hazmat 4 — also known to those on the squad as “the Beast.”
SRT Chief Doug Baker explained that the truck actually combines capabilities that were spread out before into one hyper-efficient mobile unit.
“We lost five trucks during the fire,” said Baker, referring to the April 2021 blaze that took out the agency’s headquarters on Stigall Drive. “Instead of having to spend the money on new apparatus costs, we wanted to save some money and try to get a little bit more compact truck that would do a lot of things better.
“This truck, the main purpose of it, it’s not just for SRT,” he continued. “This truck is meant for the whole county and actually statewide, what we cover.”
That said, it is SRT’s truck, and for good reason — they built it themselves.
Baker explained that a truck like this might normally cost close to a million dollars. In total, they were able to secure about a fourth of that amount in funding to help with the truck, and then pinched pennies through sweat equity.
“We bought a standard van, four-wheel-drive, from a company in Texas, and then we built the truck,” he said, noting that the work took about a year and a half. “We were able to save a lot of money by doing it ourselves and hiring local people to do it. I guarantee you, with everything put together, you’d look at $800,000 to a million dollars for that thing and we got about a quarter million in.”
SRT got a Homeland Security grant in 2005 that allowed for the purchase of most of the original equipment, and the Pulaski County Fire Commission supplied funds for the satellite system about three years ago.
“It’s a communications truck that allows us to (do something like) patch city police and the county sheriff together,” said Baker. “Everything that was on here we had, but it was in different trucks. And this is newer stuff.”
The truck features satellite and cellular internet connectivity, commercial digital radio capabilities, commercial analog radio, digital and analog amateur radio, interoperability radio patching, radio-to-phone patching, radio-over-internet patching, and an on-scene phone system for mobile office-to-office calling.
It also serves as SRT’s drone platform allowing for live transmission of FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) and normal video to the Command Center. It also serves as a Mobile Command Center for smaller missions and, when connected to the larger Mobile Command, allows for officers to be at separate locations while maintaining instantaneous communications.
“If dispatch goes down ... we can mobile dispatch out of it,” he added. “It’s a mobile command center for small scenes, to where all the agencies can get together. Our drones are on it, but this vehicle is made for multiple agencies to be able to utilize.”
On a recent Facebook post about the vehicle, SRT thanked Carter technologies for installing the radio and IT systems, Ridgenet Network Group for electrical work and emergency lighting installation, and Keller Trailer for installing leveling systems.
SRT has had “the Beast” in operation about a month now. It’s been to both recent major structure fires, he said, and has been out on search-and-rescue efforts, even out of the county.
“It is state-of-the-art,” said Baker. “There’s probably not but one or two (vehicles) comparable to this in the whole state.”
