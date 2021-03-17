The bridge at Bee Rock Campground has been stung once again, this time by apparent vandalism.
A Facebook post from the “U.S. Forest Service — Daniel Boone National Forest” page on Wednesday stated that the historic Sublimity Bridge in far eastern Pulaski County had been set ablaze.
“A contractor was working to finalize repairs to the bridge from the 2019 flood when a 14-foot span was burned,” read the post. “This time, a much larger 40+ foot portion of the bridge was destroyed, including the waterline that runs underneath the bridge. Both sides of the campground have sustained damage to the gates by vandals trying to illegally access the campground.”
In May of 2019, following extensive February flooding which left debris, the Commonwealth Journal reported that Acting District Ranger Trish Boles with the U.S. Forest Service said an apparent campfire had been started on the bridge and not been put out properly, in a way that was “negligent but not malicious,” meaning it did not appear that the fire had been set for the purpose of damaging the bridge.
This time, however, “malicious” behavior may be to blame, as the post stated, “Both sides of the campground have sustained damage to the gates by vandals trying to illegally access the campground.”
Jason Nedlo, London District Ranger, confirmed that “all indications are that (the fire was set) intentionally.”
Nedlo said that a section about 10 feet by five feet was burnt up. The Baldrock Volunteer Fire Department and the Forest Service’s own firefighters “were able to get there so we didn’t lose the whole thing.” There was a water line that was recently put under the bridge that was destroyed, said Nedlo.
He added that the fire took place at some point Friday night going into Saturday.
The walking foot bridge spans the Rockcastle River between the Laurel County and Pulaski County sides of the Bee Rock campground. Folklore attaches the name Bee Rock to a sandstone outcropping, 100 feet deep and 300 feet wide, atop a rugged hill. Legend has it the jutting rocks long ago housed millions of honeybees.
Known as Sublimity Springs, the area was abuzz with activity a little more than a century ago. During mid-1880s resort hotels on the secluded Rockcastle River lured travelers with claims of medicinal springs as well as fine dining, lodging and entertainment.
According to the Facebook post, work has been ongoing on both sides of the campground, in particular to repair the Pulaski County side of the campground from more recent flooding. Work was in progress on the Sublimity Bridge, and scaffolding was damaged or washed away as the river rose to the bottom of the bridge, according to the post.
Currently the Bee Rock Campground is closed to all access, including foot travel, to limit personal exposure and prevent additional vandalism. The Forest Service hopes to re-open the Laurel County side of the recreational area this summer for camping, barring additional setbacks. An Experience (ACE) Trail Crew is scheduled to begin work April 5 to engage in reconstruction of campsites, stairs, and pathways, according to the Facebook post.
As far as the Pulaski side, “We’re hoping to have that done before winter,” said Nedlo. “It may get done sooner but we’re trying to temper expectations. We’ll have rebuilt the entire campground when its done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.