Bee Rock Campground near Mt. Victory will NOT open for the 2020 tourist season.
Bill Ryan, recreation program manager for the London Ranger District in Daniel Boone National Forest, told the Commonwealth Journal this week federal money has not been available to rehabilitate the facility since it was practically destroyed by flooding during Spring 2019. “We just haven’t had the money to do the work,” Ryan said.
The recreational area, straddling the Pulaski-Laurel County line, experienced record level flooding during February and March last year. Much of the campground, structures and facilities were under water from more than a month. It created many health and safety risks for the public.
Dan Olson, forest supervisor, on April 10, 2019, closed the campground until further notice to begin clean-up efforts. Forest Service officials said as late as last summer Bee Rock Campground would re-open this summer. But it won’t, according to Ryan.
Bee Rock Campground is located along the Rockcastle River which empties into Lake Cumberland. Heavy rains during February 2019 pushed the level of Lake Cumberland to record heights, 33 feet above the tree line. The high lake level “backed up” the Rockcastle River flooding the campground. High water along the lake damaged other recreational areas, delaying some openings, but most were usable last vacation season.
Bee Rock Campground is a historical place. Folklore attaches the name Bee Rock to a sandstone outcropping, 100 feet deep and 300 feet wide, atop a rugged hill. Legend has it the jutting rocks long ago housed millions of honeybees.
The area was always beautiful but not nearly as quiet as now. Known as Sublimity Springs, it was a beehive of activity a little more than a century ago.
During mid 1880s resort hotels on the secluded Rockcastle River lured travelers with claims of medicinal springs as well as fine dining, lodging and entertainment.
Rockcastle Springs Resort, located five miles downstream from Old Sublimity Bridge, was labeled “a veritable Eden for children, a sanitorium for invalids, a paradise for lovers and a haven of rest for the weary.”
Creaking sounds of stagecoaches and horses’ hooves along dirt roads accompanied passengers from a London train station to front doors of the hotels at Sublimity Springs.
Hotel guests enjoyed ballroom dancing, lawn bowling and moonlight cruises. They could also fish, swim and hike, all for 75 cents a night.
Southerners seeking relief from summer’s heat and fevers of malaria mingled with local residents enjoying the day out. It created a relaxed and festive atmosphere for which the resort hotels were known.
The late Clemon Garrison, a retired technician for the U.S. Forest Service, told this reporter a grand hotel stood about 300 yards upriver from where is now the Old Sublimity Bridge that spans Rockcastle River.
“I never saw the hotel,” said Garrison who was born and reared at Mt. Victory. “But I’ve seen signs of it.”
Garrison said several dwellings have been near the spot since the hotel was razed, and “ ... all signs of the building are now gone.”
“When I was a child I knew some older ladies who had cooked at the hotel,” recalled Garrison. “They told me about it.”
The hotel was a popular oasis. “People came here from everywhere,” Garrison said.
A gravesite of a 9-year-old boy from Nashville who drowned while he and his father were staying at the hotel is a positive indication of the hotel’s existence.
“They couldn’t take the child’s body back to Nashville so they buried it here,” related Garrison.
Forest Service personnel fenced the gravesite. Engravings on the headstone list the child’s name as John Kinley, born Aug. 12, 1819 and died in May 1829. The birth and death dates indicate the hotel where the child and his father were staying was operating during the early 1800s.
The headstone is so weatherworn that parts of the inscription, including the name of the child’s parents, are illegible. Somebody, no one knows who, placed flowers at the gravesite every year.
“I can remember when that area was in corn,” remarked Garrison, looking eastward on the Laurel County side of the river. “The trees there now are no more than 60 years old.”
The rugged cliff that cuddles Bee Rock is indescribably beautiful. Nobody alive today has seen the bees that used to haunt the sandstone outcropping. Folklore about the swarms was handed down from generation to generation, according to Garrison.
“The bees were in such numbers that the sky over the river was clouded at times,” Garrison related, repeating the legend.
So many people were getting stung they took dynamite and drove the bees from the stony cavities, according to the legend.
“They say craters made by the dynamite are still there. Trees block the view; you can’t see the holes,” Garrison pointed out.
Legend has it that wild honey flowed down the face of the rocks and into the river when the explosions burst the honeycombs and drove the bees from their storied hives.
A marker on the Laurel County side of the Old Sublimity Bridge, adds substance to a legend about a flour mill that operated on the river. The wooden sills that supported the mill reportedly remain on a riverbed shoal, now deep beneath backwaters of Lake Cumberland.
Rockcastle River divides Bee Rock Campground down the middle leaving half in Pulaski County and half in Rockcastle County. Kentucky has officially designated the river as wild and scenic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.