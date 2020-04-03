A goal of the U.S. Forest Service is to reopen Bee Rock Campground for the 2021 camping season. Record high levels of Lake Cumberland early last spring backed up the Rockcastle River and did extreme damage to much of the campground that straddles the Pulaski-Laurel County line near Mt. Victory. The campground was closed last summer and will not be open this coming summer.
Jason Nedlow, ranger at the Forest Service’s London District, said “ ... we’ve got people working there now. He said the Forest Service has obtained a grant of several hundred thousand dollars to repair damages to Old Sublimity Bridge, the historic span across Rockcastle river damaged by last year’s record flooding.
Nedlow emphasized the bridge did not wash away, as reported. He said the structure received damage from debris pushing against it.
Not as many workers are at the campground as the Forest Service wants. Nedlow said young people from AmeriCorps was supposed to assist, but the group’s participation has been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis.
Bee Rock Campground and that section of the Rockcastle River is one of the most historical spots in this part of Kentucky. A marker, located on the Laurel County side of Old Sublimity Bridge, adds substance to a legend about a flour mill that operated on the river. The wooden sills that supported the mill reportedly still exist.
Bee Rock Campground is an unbelievably beautiful spot, hallowed by a mixture of legend and fact.
In the background of Old Sublimity Bridge is Bee Rock, a legendary outcropping of rocks, 100 feet high and 300 feet wide, where millions of honeybees allegedly swarmed. During the early 1800s, the Rockcastle River in that area accommodated hotels and spas that attracted people from everywhere. All signs of the former hotels have disappeared and in its place has risen the popular campground destroyed by last spring’s devastating floods.
The flood and virus crisis will have some effect on the upcoming tourism season. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has delayed opening of recreational areas along Lake Cumberland because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pulaski County Park is open but the bathhouse is closed because of the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.