After feeling the sting of fire and flood, the popular Bee Rock Campground in far eastern Pulaski County is now to the public for the first time in three years.
According to the U.S. Forest Service Winchester Office, covering the Daniel Boone National Forest, the campground has been completely rebuilt and features brand new tent pads and fire rings at all campsites. The work has taken place over the course of the last three years — which has been a turbulent time for the rural recreation area on the border of Pulaski and Laurel Counties.
The campground opened back up on Friday, April 1.
Heavy rains in February 2019 pushed Lake Cumberland to an all-time high and caused significant flooding damage at Bee Rock, forcing its closure all throughout that year and also 2020. It finally saw a partial reopening in late 2021 following work to repair the damage.
Also in the spring of 2019, an isolated fire at the Old Sublimity Bridge at Bee Rock, built in 1942 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, took out a chunk of the wooden platform; that one was not believed to be an act of vandalism. However, in March of 2021, flames damaged the bridge again, with indications that the fire was set on purpose.
The walking foot bridge spans the Rockcastle River between the Laurel County and Pulaski County sides of the Bee Rock campground. Folklore attaches the name Bee Rock to a sandstone outcropping, 100 feet deep and 300 feet wide, atop a rugged hill. Legend has it the jutting rocks long ago housed millions of honeybees.
Known as Sublimity Springs, the area was abuzz with activity a little more than a century ago. During mid-1880s, resort hotels on the secluded Rockcastle River lured travelers with claims of medicinal springs as well as fine dining, lodging and entertainment.
According to a release from the Forest Service, the Sublimity Bridge has been fully restored. Some campsites have been combined to create more double sites, while others have been reconfigured to facilitate easier parking. The majority of the of the stairs on the Laurel County side have been repaired or replaced.
The complete rehabilitation of this campground has been possible by the hard work of Daniel Boone National Forest staff, numerous volunteer and service crew members, and funding from visitor-supported recreation fees and the Great American Outdoors Act, according to the release
“We know that Bee Rock Campground has been the site of so many fond memories for our visitors and so we wanted to ensure that we weren’t just making a ‘quick fix’ to this beloved campground,” said London District Ranger Jason Nedlo. “We took the time to make sure we were rebuilding Bee Rock ‘right’ to give visitors a quality experience well into the future.
“Fully reconstructing this campground was no small order,” he added. “We hosted a number of volunteer and service crews, from organizations like American Conservation Experience and Southeast Conservation Crew, who joined forces with our District staff to complete these repairs. In addition to the revenue from visitor-supported recreation fees, we were also fortunate to receive substantial financial support for this project from the Great American Outdoors Act.”
Signed in 2019, the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) gives the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, new opportunities to deliver benefits to the American public through major investments in recreation infrastructure, public lands access, and land and water conservation. Specifically, the GAOA committed $285 million to fund Forest Service projects that address critical deferred maintenance and improve transportation and recreation infrastructure across the nation.
The Daniel Boone National Forest has been granted more than $13 million in GAOA funding to complete projects including the Bee Rock Campground rehabilitation, the London Office Reconstruction, Cave Run Lake pavement resurfacing, culvert replacement along the Turkey Foot Campground access road, and numerous other deferred maintenance projects across the Forest.
“I am proud of the hard work that my District staff have put into bringing Bee Rock Campground back to it’s rightful spot as one of the London Ranger District’s claims to fame,” said Nedlo. “We are excited to welcome the public back to the new and improved campground where we hope they can make many new memories!”
Learn more and plan a trip by visiting the Daniel Boone National Forest’s webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/dbnf.
Learn more about the GAOA at https://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa.
