Did you know Santa drives a Jeep?
You can see it in person this Saturday, December 5, when the Lake Cumberland Jeep Peeps club rolls down the Ky. 914 bypass for their "Santa Train 2020" parade event.
Of course, the regular annual Christmas Parade, held annually by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, was supposed to be held this weekend, but was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, as was Burnside's Parade scheduled for Friday.
"We usually participate as a Jeep Group in Somerset's parade, as well as Burnside's and Eubank's," said Lisa Mitchell, Lake Cumberland Jeep Peeps organizer. "When (the Chamber parade) got canceled, we thought it was awful, but we understood why, based on safety reasons. But we got to thinking, maybe we could do this more safely — sorts of a downsized version of the Somerset parade, but still something as an alternative."
Make no mistake: This will be a parade. The Jeep Peeps have opened it up to any street-legal vehicle — no participants on foot or marching bands or anything like that, but you don't have to just be driving a Jeep either (and yes, that includes parade floats, as long as they're street-legal as well).
The parade will start at Oak Hill Baptist Church and turn onto the Ky. 914 bypass going south. While people aren't encouraged to get out and stand along the road for safety reasons, they can park along the east side of the bypass and watch as the parade goes by. It will go all the way down to Rush Branch Road before ending the parade.
"We need something for our kids," said Mitchell, "to try to put a smile on their face."
The event starts with a "Candy Lane" for kids, similar to a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat candy giveaway, at Oak Hill Baptist Church — Mitchell said that seemed a safer option than throwing candy from the vehicles along the route — and that will last from 4 p.m. until about 5:15 p.m. Then the vehicles will roll out as a caravan of sorts at about 5:30 p.m.
Mitchell said it's hard to say how many vehicles will participate — "We really won't know that until the day of (the event)," she said. Participants should arrive at 3:30 p.m. to line-up.
The parade is working to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.
And yes, Santa will be part of the parading, riding in his own customized Jeep — a Jeep sleigh.
The parade's theme in "Blue Christmas — Back the Blue," echoing the concept that would have been for the Chamber of Commerce parade. It's a salute to police officers and those who serve the public in a dangerous line of work.
"We definitely wanted to do some kind of 'Back the Blue" parade anyway," said Mitchell. "We can just combine it with (what was already scheduled for the Somerset parade)."
Mitchell helped start the Lake Cumberland Jeep Peeps organization, which brings together people from this area with a shared love of a unique brand of vehicle.
"Jeep life is just awesome," she said. "You can customize yours any way you want. It speaks to your personality.
"It's more of a family than anything," she added of Jeep fans. "I've never met so many people willing to go above and beyond for all in need. It's really heartwarming."
