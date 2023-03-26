After a natural disaster or emergency, an accident, a fire, a death, there are often immediately needs for the family. The desire to help those most affected is a normal and often well-intended response. However, despite the best of intentions, some aid and donations after an emergency, do not help. When a family faces disaster, such as a fire, they are often overwhelmed with unusable in- kind donations that need to be sorted, distributed, and even discarded, and no place to store the donated items. This adds to the chaos that often engulfs a family after a disaster strikes. We have families that face a disaster often and can use help. These are some tips for how to help after a disaster by being a respectful giver.
When a disaster hits a home, a knee-jerk reaction is to go through your home and gather things your family no longer wears, wants, or needs to give to the family. When several people respond, the person dealing with the disaster can quickly become overwhelmed with stuff. Most often the stuff is not needed; or the donated items are irrelevant. Used clothing is one of the most-donated but least-needed items after a family emergency. Unless someone specifically requests clothing (for example, winter coats after an ice storm), wait to donate clothing.
If you choose to donate goods or items after a natural disaster, confirm that your items are needed. Reach out to the families to see if furniture, clothing, food items, baby items if young one are involved, and what things are actually needed. When death occurs in the home, a family member in the hospital, the remaining family member may need assistant with traveling, especially if they do not drive.
According to FEMA, financial contributions are the most flexible and most needed items but we often forget about the financial needs of the family that has faced the disaster. Contact the person that has been affected. They know what items and quantities are needed, and items that have been donated. In case of a fire, your time and energy may be needed in helping them find suitable housing, changing their postal address to the new dwelling, or running other errands. Sometimes a family facing a disaster just needs a friendly face, and someone willing to help where needed.
Finally, be wary of donation-related scams after an emergency. Unfortunately, scammers prey on generosity and compassion during times of widespread need. Before donating- especially cash or gift cards -make sure the family is the one receiving the gifts. Some crowdfunding sites do little to make sure the money goes where the organizer says it will.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color ethnic, origin national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
This is an easy and delicious Chicken Salad recipe.
2 chopped Red Apples
2 Celery Stalks diced
2 cups of Cooked Chicken, diced
1/2 cup raising
1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek Yogurt
1/2 cup mayonnaise
Salt and Pepper to Taste
Serve on lettuce leaves or favorite bread
At the Extension Office this week, a Free Card Making Class will be held Monday, March 27, starting at 9:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Join this lively group and design and make some beautiful cards.
It is estimated that meals can make up 25% of a travel budget. Planning and preparation can save money and increase the nutritious meals eaten while traveling. Making The Most of Meals While Traveling is our Homemaker Leader Training Class for April. You are invited to attend this class at 1:00 o’clock on Monday, March 27, at the Extension Office.
The Calendar recipe for this month will be Vegetarian Taco Soup. Join us on Tuesday, March 28 at 11:30 to sample the soup. Please register in advance so enough soup will be prepared for everyone, 679-6361.
Learn some new tips for Spring Cleaning on Friday, March 31 at 1:00 o’clock. Call 679-6361 to register.
“Grow Your Garden, Grow Your Mind” is the theme for a special day of learning at the Wayne County Extension Office on Wednesday April 5. Six different classes will be offered with lunch and take home educational materials for $10. Classes will be held from 10:00 to 2:00 with registration beginning at 9:30. Pay and register at the Pulaski County Extension Office by Friday, March 31. This day is opened to everyone, male and female.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.