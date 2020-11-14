It’s a unique question to pose: Should Somerset Mayor Alan Keck be unable to fulfill his duties, which animal would be the best one to take his place?
Students in a reading class at Hopkins Elementary were asked to consider that question. They were then given three choices: A dog, a bunny and a monkey.
The students were asked to vote for their favorite. They were presented a ballot, asked to check a box, then place the ballot in a voting box.
It was all part of teaching the students about the election process, a follow-up to lessons the students read discussing how to vote.
After casting their ballots, the students were given stickers that said “I voted” – and just like adults, they seemed to proudly show their stickers off to others.
On Wednesday, the students gathered around Mayor Keck to learn the results of the election. Keck let the anticipation build before finally revealing that the winner was a dog. (The final tally was Dog: 13; Monkey: 7; and Bunny: 4.)
But, not just any ol’ dog would do. Keck had a particular dog in mind.
Enter Quincy, the mayor’s Goldendoodle, who, despite already winning, seemed to instantly go on the campaign trail, excitedly meeting, greeting and shaking paws with the students.
Keck himself made friends among the crowd, even getting a “pinkie-promise” from DaQuan Robertson that he would visit the mayor at his office at town hall.
Third-grader Robertson said he was one of those who voted for the dog. When asked why he thought a dog would make a good mayor, he responded, “They’re very smart.”
Aubrie Burton, a fourth grader, also thought a dog would make a good mayor. “They’re really clever, and they’re also cute,” she said.
For his part, Mayor Keck didn’t seem to mind the thought of being replaced by Quincy. And, he said, Quincy enjoyed it as well.
“Honestly, it was just a blessing seeing the kids,” Keck said of his afternoon at the school. “The joy they have is contagious!”
As part of the festivities, Keck read a book called “I Voted: Making a Choice Makes a Difference” to the students.
