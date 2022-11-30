A Somerset woman already serving a 10-year state sentence has been sentenced to 105 months (eight years, nine months) in federal prison.
Carah Whitney Bell, 30, is serving the 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine.
Last July, Bell also pleaded guilty in federal court to three counts of Possession With Intent to Distribute (Methamphetamine).
U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier ruled that the two sentences will run concurrent – at the same time – and that she must go through four years of supervision upon her release.
According to federal guidelines, a person must serve at least 85% of their sentence.
The indictment in the federal case charged that Bell was found on April 4, 2021, and on September 23, 2021, to be in possession of a mixture containing a detectable amount of meth.
As part of her state case, Somerset Police officers stated that Bell was found unresponsive in April 2021 at Super 8 hotel.
A search of her room found a variety of pills, digital scales, baggies, over $2,000 in cash and over 12 grams of methamphetamine.
As of Wednesday, Bell is still lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
