Bengie Howard is officially the new chief of the Somerset Fire Department.
Somerset City Council members voted unanimously Monday night to install Howard into that role before leading the meeting’s audience in a standing ovation.
For his part, Howard thanked the council and Mayor Alan Keck for giving him the opportunity to serve in the position.
Howard spoke to the citizens of Somerset, quoting John 15:13 – “Greater love has no man than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Howard said that while the men and women of SFD may not know the majority of the people they serve, SFD firefighters believe they are still worth laying down their lives for.
“These people, they have families, they have hopes and dreams, and they are our fellow citizens. And by virtue of that bond alone they are worthy of our sacrifice, even our supreme sacrifice. I’m saying this because this is how the men and women of the Somerset Fire Department feel,” Howard said.
In return, Keck said the members of the community support the fire department.
“Not only does he have my full confidence, but my full endorsement,” Keck said. “[He] has a tremendous amount of training, a lot of experience, and a commitment not just to fire but to other emergency services. I think he’s absolutely the right gentleman to lead our department in the years to come.”
According to a City of Somerset press release, Howard began his career as a junior fighter for the Tateville Fire Department — a department founded by his grandfather, Sam Davis. Howard’s father is the current Tateville Fire chief, and his mother served as a nurse at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for 36 years.
Howard graduated from Saline Christian Academy. He joined the United States Marine Corps and served four years before returning home to begin his career with the local fire service. He served 24 years as the assistant chief of Tateville Fire Department; 24 years with the Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad; 23 years as a paramedic, captain and shift commander at Wayne County EMS; 23 years with the City of Somerset; eight years with the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS; and seven years as a fighter and officer on an engine company at Somerset Fire Department.
Howard helped in running the Somerset Fire Department after former chief Tyler Jasper was placed on administrative leave in early September 2021. That leave was due to the sale of old fire department equipment in which Jasper didn’t follow the city’s surplus procedures.
On September 28, Jasper, through his attorney, announced that he and the city reached an amicable joint agreement and that Jasper would no longer be employed by the city.
Shortly thereafter, Howard was given the title of acting fire chief.
