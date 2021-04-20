The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal wreck that happened in Wayne County on Monday night.
Nicholas K. Kates, 26, of Berea, was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
According to KSP, the accident happened around 10:33 p.m. on Ky. 90 in Monticello.
KSP states that Kates was driving a 2001 Ford pickup truck west on Ky. 90 when he lost control of the vehicle.
The pickup hit a ditch, then reentered the roadway into oncoming traffic and hit a tractor trailer head on.
That truck was a 2000 Peterbilt driven by Eric T. Garner, 30, of Chillicothe, Ohio.
Garner was taken to the Wayne County Hospital and treated for minor injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for Kates at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Louisville.
An investigation continues and is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Dackery Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Wayne County Constable, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Fire Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.