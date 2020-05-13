Dr. Rodney Casada, the chairman of the Democratic Party in Pulaski County, wasn't looking for any state appointments.
But when Gov. Andy Beshear called and asked for his service, the answer was clear.
"You just don't say no," Casada said with a laugh.
Last week, Casada was appointed to the State Board of Directors of the Employers’ Mutual Insurance Authority. Basically, the board monitors workers' compensation issues.
Casada, a longtime chiropractor, now owns and operates at Wilbert Vault of Somerset. He replaces Leon Clark Williams on the state board. Casada will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2023.
"I was in healthcare for 35 years, so I hope I can bring something to the board," Casada said. "I have a two-day orientation coming up and I'm very excited to learn more about my role and the role of the board."
Casada said the board not only reviews workers' compensation cases, but also makes financial decisions about investment opportunities.
"It's a big responsibility — we want to save money for the state, but we also want to make sure workers who are hurt receive the care they need," Casada said. "Of course, issues with coal miners are a big issue and we want to make sure they get what they need."
Casada is slated to attend his first meeting on June 9.
"I assume it will be a zoom meeting," Casada said. "I'm looking forward to doing what I can do to help. I'm excited about the opportunity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.