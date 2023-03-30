Investigators are looking into the cause of a major fire that caused significant damage to the Best Western hotel in Somerset on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported, with both Somerset Fire Chief Bengie Howard and hotel owner Ameet Patel saying that all employees and guests were evacuated and accounted for.
Howard stated, “Currently the fire is under investigation with local law enforcement and our department investigators.”
Patel is the President/CEO of Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, the company that owns the hotel.
“On behalf of my family – it’s a family owned business – we just want to thank everyone for the community outreach and the words and kind text messages we’ve received over the past 12 hours or so,” Patel said.
“Our family spends a lot of time and effort into what we do, and so do our employees. We’ve got staff who’ve been with us since the day we’ve opened. It’s just as hard on them as it is for us,” he said.
He also expressed gratitude to the firefighters and others who worked on the scene.
“I’m very thankful for the first responders that we have. From my knowledge it was a county-wide dispatch, so if I could take a moment to thank and acknowledge everyone that showed up and came in and helped us out, and helped get the fire contained,” Patel said. “I’m just glad they were all safe and no one got hurt. I know it got kind of scary in the middle of it. We are very, very fortunate to have such great first responders in Pulaski County.”
As of Thursday morning, Patel said he did not know the extent of the damage to the building, but did say that all guests who were staying at the hotel had been relocated to other hotels.
“We are consistently contacting our upcoming guests to help in relocation efforts,” he added.
Thoroughbred Hospitality owns two other hotels within Somerset, Comfort Inn and Hampton Inn. It also owns other hotels in Bardstown, Shepherdsville, Columbia, Danville and Lexington. Additionally, Patel is the owner of two Crumbl Cookies franchises in Lexington and Nicholasville.
The Best Western fire started around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to Howard.
He stated that the hotel was in the process of evacuation when crews arrived, and that Somerset Fire Department Battalion Chief Kenny Shepperd initiated search crews to conduct search and rescue operations.
“Upon arrival, we were met with heavy smoke and fire conditions,” Howard said.
Shepperd also initiated what Howard called “second-alarm procedures,” calling all off-duty personnel for assistance.
The fire department also issued a county-wide page, with Howard saying “multiple agencies across the county were called in for assistance.”
Howard said, “During our operations, we were met with heavy fire conditions, and multiple times we had to evacuate the building due to collapse hazards.”
He said the fire was under control by 7 p.m., but crews remained on the scene throughout the night to make sure there were no rekindles.
“This fire was very taxing for first arriving companies due to fire making its way to the roof quickly and our limited manpower on the initial call,” Howard said. “I credit the success of this operation to the quick decision making of our Battalion Chief Kenny Shepperd and the on-scene company officers. I can't say enough on what a difference it made.”
This was the second large fire the county has seen in the past six days. Last Thursday, crews from both SFD and volunteer departments also worked at a fire that severely damaged Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Howard said the firefighters had learned from the Cornerstone fire.
“Another thing that made a huge difference [with the Best Western fire] is we had just completed three days of debriefing on the lessons learned from the church fire last week, and we were already in the process of making operational changes from the lessons learned,” Howard said. “That alone has shown us the importance of making changes as soon as possible after an incident.”
