Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Best Western hotel on 103 Jefferson Drive next to Lowe's. Multiple fire units responded to the blaze that appeared to be prominent on the west side of the roof.
The multi-story hotel structure fire appeared to be contained around 6:30 p.m. However, large amounts of smoke was still rolling out of the top floor windows, as multiple tower ladders hoses were blasting water on the local structure.
This marks the second major structure fire the local firefighters have had to battle in the past six days.
More information will be available in the Friday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.