Somerset’s Betty Cook has been selected by Governor Andy Beshear to serve on the Kentucky Commission on Women.
A statement from the Governor’s Office says that Cook will serve a term that expires January 17, 2026.
Cook is a family home care provider, according to the Governor’s Office press release.
“I am honored to be selected,” Cook said of the appointment.
She said the main goal will be to promote, encourage and provide advisory assistance in the establishment of a local volunteer community improvement program for, and of interest to, women in small businesses.
“As of now we are representing 26 counties,” Cook said. “I am looking forward in working with our governor and his selection of women.”
Beshear also named Ann Perkins of Ashland and Iman Ali of Williamson to the board at the same time as Cook.
According to the commission’s website, the Kentucky Commission on Women is dedicated to elevating the status of women and girls in the Commonwealth, empowering them to overcome barriers to equity and expanding opportunities to achieve their fullest potential.
Cook added that Governor Beshear also reappointed her to the Post Secondary Nominating Committee for another four year term. Her original term expired in April.
