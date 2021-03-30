Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.